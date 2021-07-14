Fishing report

LAKE ANNA: Jim Hemby at Lake Anna Striper Guide Service (jimhemby.com) reports great striper catches using live bait rigged on downlines three miles on either side of the Route 208 bridge. If you prefer to troll, use deep-diving crankbaits in 25-35 feet of water. The main lake has been producing good bass catches in 10-20 feet and deeper. Bass can be caught on topwater baits in the low light, but once the sun gets bright they retreat deeper, usually on break lines. Crappie are on every bridge on the lake. They are holding in the shade from 15-35 feet deep.