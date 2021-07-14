Fishing report

RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: No report
POTOMAC RIVER: No report
MOTTS RESERVOIR: No report
LAKE ANNA: Jim Hemby at Lake Anna Striper Guide Service (jimhemby.com) reports great striper catches using live bait rigged on downlines three miles on either side of the Route 208 bridge. If you prefer to troll, use deep-diving crankbaits in 25-35 feet of water. The main lake has been producing good bass catches in 10-20 feet and deeper. Bass can be caught on topwater baits in the low light, but once the sun gets bright they retreat deeper, usually on break lines. Crappie are on every bridge on the lake. They are holding in the shade from 15-35 feet deep.
LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports the water is stained and in the upper 80s. The bass are feeding on bait fish and soft plastics. Walleye are still biting night crawlers and harness rigs fished on rocky points. The crappie fishing has picked up on small minnows fished over brush piles in 8-10 feet of water. Catfishing remains strong throughout the lake with chicken liver the bait of choice.