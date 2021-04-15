RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the shad bite is in full swing from Little Falls boat ramp to the Indian Punchbowl. Darts and spoons are the go-to baits. Catfish action is picking up from Port Royal to the City Docks. You can also still catch white and yellow perch in the same area. Largemouth bass, snakehead and bowfin are available late day from Port Royal up to the I-95 bridge.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports a slow week of fishing, other than a strong catfish bite. Most anglers are gearing up for the start of rockfish season in May.

LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service (mccotterslakeanna.com) reports water temperatures have topped 60 and bass and crappie are spawning, with striper not far behind. Largemouths are moving to shallow wood in the mid and down lake region to spawn. You can try for them using soft plastic jerkbaits, shaky worms and wacky-rigged stickbaits. The hottest zone is from the 208 bridge down to the power plant. Good live bait striper fishing is occurring in the region above Harris Bridge. The Sandbar region has fish feeding every morning. Watch the remaining birds to show you the fish. Some of the best crappie fishing of the season is underway. Fish shallow wood, rocks and grass lines. Use half-inch jigs on 1/32-ounce heads on six-pound test line if you like to cast.

LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures are in the low 60s and clear with spawning activity from both bass and crappie. The crappie are feeding on small minnows. Bass are being caught on soft plastics. A few nice walleye have been caught using live bait. Catfishing has steadily picked up using chicken liver and nightcrawlers.