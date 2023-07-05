Fishing report

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports nice-sized perch (9-13 inches) are everywhere. Try night crawlers, fish bites and jigs on a hard bottom or oyster bar. Rockfish are around, but few are keepers (20-31 inches, two per day). The season ends at midnight Thursday and reopens on Aug. 21. Dolphins may be scaring them off, but catfish are plentiful.

LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service (540/894-3540) reports water temperatures (low 80s) and use of the lake are both currently up significantly. Water level on the main lake is approximately 4 inches down and the lake is in great condition. Largemouth bass are uplake bass on rocky points, taking crankbaits and worms. The Pamunkey Branch is fishing a bit better than the North Anna this summer. Midlake fish are schooled deep near points, humps and underwater structures. You can cast to them using a variety of baitfish imitation offerings. Downlake fish are schooled around young baitfish. Use small lures to catch them on humps and points with current. The holiday traffic split some of the striped bass schools. Some are near the 208 bridge; some remain around The Splits. Trolling deep-diving plugs with a bucktail dropper has been the most consistent method of catching them. Good crappie fishing (10-13 inches) exists 20-30 feet deep on brush piles and bridge pilings if you can get your bait below the hordes of white perch.