RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the shad bite is starting to slow down from Indian Punch Bowl to City Docks. Largemouth bass, snakehead and bowfin action is in full swing. Yellow/white perch are still biting from Port Royal through up river. Jerk baits, spoons and paddletails are the go-to baits.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports very slow fishing this week. Catfish (up to 20 pounds) are the only thing biting at the moment. Cut bait is the trick....big bait, big fish. A few perch are feeding but there are not many boats out targeting them.

LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service (mccotterslakeanna.com) reports water temperatures still cool for this time of year (lower 60s), bass, striper and crappie are enjoying an extended breeding season. Bass and crappie are spawning downlake and striper are moving back into the lower up lake region. Mid lake bass are on the beds with more coming on the April 28 full moon. You’ll find them mostly on stumps and willow grass. Striped bass are up lake in both the North Anna and Pamunkey arms of the lake feeding on shad. Casters should use 3-4-inch swimbaits and topwaters or live bait like herring or large shiners. For post-spawn crappie, fish shallow along willow grass lined banks with rocky bottoms. Good areas include Duck In Hole, Gold Mine and Christopher Creeks in the North Anna.