RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says that the shad run is coming to an end. The striped bass bite is picking up as the season starts May 16. Largemouth bass are on their beds. Yellow/white perch are still around. Catfish are setting up to spawn. The Snakehead action will only get better as water temps heat up.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports water temps have reached 70 degrees, and the perch bite is improving for 6-10”-inch fish. Catfish are still respnding to fresh cut baits (Some anglers are using chicken breast.) There are some small rockfish, especially below Codd Island. One 37-inch fish was brought to the dock, and anglers also released a few under the 35-inch limit.

LAKE ANNA: With water temperatures in the low 70s, Carlos Wood reports the first batch of spawning bass has finished as the females have pulled off the beds and are feeding heavily, especially from mid lake and down. The males are staying in shallow water protecting the fry. Fish aggressively covering lots of water from 2-10 feet deep with suspending jerkbaits (hard or soft body) and slow sinking swimbaits. There’s good topwater action early and late in the day using buzzbaits and poppers. The best producing areas for striper are from the splits to the bridges. Now is a good time to catch fish on top water in low light conditions. Crappie have spawned and are headed for deeper water. Rock ledges, brush piles and bridge pilings will hold catchable fish. Small jigs tipped with tubes and grubs along with small and medium minnows work well.