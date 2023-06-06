RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the smallmouth/largemouth bass bite is still good. Try imitation crawfish for better results. Trophy catfish are starting to come off the spawn. Keeper-sized striped bass are still hanging around; spring season closes June 15.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports water temps in the low 70s, with lots of small rockfish, but the bigger keeper fish have been tough to find. It all depends on the tides. Perch are plentiful and getting bigger by the day. Catfish are feeding on all the bait in the river.

LAKE ANNA: With water temps rising into the upper 70s, Lake Anna Striper Guide Service's Jim Henby reports stripers have migrated to the midlake regions and are feeding on 25-30-foot flats gorging on herring. In low light they are feeding heavily in the upper water column. Early and late in the day fish topwater baits, or rig live bait on downlines. Largemouth bass are in post-spawn patterns, but are staying shallow, They are suckers for topwater baits and shallow crankbaits. Plenty of fish are in grassy areas, too, Throw a 1/4-ounce spinnerbait. The crappie slabs have pulled out and are being caught on deeper points with brush piles and on the deeper bridge pilings (10-20 feet). They continue to hit small minnows and jigs. Catfish are plentiful and feeding everywhere on the lake on herring and large minnows.

LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler's Landing (540/672-3998) reports water temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s and stained. Bass and crappie are settling into their summer patterns and feeding up on baitfish. Bass can be caught using topwaters and soft plastics. Crappie are taking small minnows. Catfishing has picked up using live bait and chicken livers. A few walleye were caught using harness rigs tipped with nightcrawlers. A few sunfish are still spawning with this full moon.