RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says water is still low but fishable. Look for fish holding in deeper pools from City Dock up river. Catfish are coming off the spawn, and bigger ones are being caught during daylight on cut baits. Look on ledges and in deep river bends.

LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service (540/894-3540) reports water temps in the mid to upper 80s, with larger stripers between the first two bridges and the marinas. The mouths of main lake creeks like Mitchell, Pigeon, Marshall and Ware are hots pots. Trolling, spooning and fishing live bait (big gizzard shad) on downlines has been excellent. Look 25–35 feet deep. Largemouth bass are reacting to topwaters over humps, around points and along shoreline. Crappie are around shade, less than 25 feet deep. Try a small crankbait on light line up lake rocks for the largest crappie of the summer. Otherwise, it’s small minnows under slip bobbers for the best results.

LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures are in the upper 80s and stained with bass chasing baitfish throughout the lake. Crappie fishing remains strong using live minnows in and around brush piles in 8-10 feet. Catfishing has picked up using chicken liver and live minnows with the upper end being best. Walleye fishing has slowed but nice fish are being caught on live night crawlers.