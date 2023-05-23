RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says smallmouth bass action is good above City Docks in the rapids. Striped bass are biting on their way back to the ocean. Snakehead, carp and gar are all on the spawn. Crappie are still shallow. Largemouth bass are coming off the spawning beds.

POTOMAC RIVER: With the water at 72 degrees in the creeks, Machodoc Creek Marina in King George Fishing reports rockfish have become scarce, but catfish continue to please. Fresh live or cut bait is best for them. Perch are getting bigger and some small spot and croaker are emerging. There is a lot of bunker in the river right now which is a great sign.

LAKE ANNA: Carlos Wood reports water temps in the 70s and bass are off the beds, but staying in shallow water gorging on small bait and spawning blue gills. Throw poppers, buzzbaits or any type insect bait. Most of the striper have settled from the power plant past the splits to the bridges. Fish shallow in low light, deeper (up to 25 feet) in the afternoon. Spoons and live bait are producing nice fish. The crappie spawn is over, but the bluegill/sunfish spawn is beginning. Live worms and very small poppers will do the trick around boat docks and bulk heads. Crappie are reschooling and moving to deeper structure and bridges. Minnow and 2-inch grubs will produce some nice slabs.

LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler's Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures in the low to mid 70s and stained with bass and crappie schooling on small baitfish. Bass can be caught on a variety of baits: topwaters early in the day and soft plastics during midday. Crappie are being caught on small minnows and jigs in and around brush. A few walleye have been caught using live bait. Catfishing has picked up using chicken liver and nightcrawlers. The bream are finishing their spawn and can be caught on red wigglers and night crawlers.