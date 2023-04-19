RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says yellow perch and snakehead are feeding in Port Royal. Simple paddle tails and flukes are the go-to. Shad are still hitting in deeper water. Silver with green spoons seemed to produce best. Black crappie are also still spawning and biting hair jigs.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports water temps are up to 64, with some catch-and-release rockfish action before the start of the trophy season. Nice white perch are responding to beetle spins with or without bait on them. Big catfish are everywhere, biting on fresh cut bait.

LAKE ANNA: McCotter's Lake Anna Guide Service (mccotterslakeanna.com) reports many largemouth bass entering the post-spawn phase downlake and frequenting docks. Target them with a medium-running crankbait. Herring are gathering for their spawn so the bass will soon be on them and that means soft plastic jerk baits. Don't be surprised if you catch a snakehead. A 16-pound lake record was caught last week. They will mangle a spinnerbait and love a topwater frog. Striped bass fishing has improved at Dike 3, around the power plant, Rose Valley, Jetts Island, just above Stubbs Bridge, all the way up the Pamunkey. Target crappie in shoreline willow grass from The Splits on up the North Anna side. Fish are on shallow wood, docks and rocks in the Pamunkey Branch.

LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler's Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures mid to upper 60s and clear with bass and crappie in full spawning mode. A few nice walleye were caught last week, usually on harness rigs tipped with nightcrawlers. Catfishing is good throughout the lake on chicken liver.