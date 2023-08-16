RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says smallmouth bass are still very active from Route 1 upriver. Bigger catfish are being caught on a variety of cut bait, both day and night from Wilmont Landing to the Little Falls boat ramp. Try top water frogs for snakeheads on the grass edges around Port Royal.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports the perch bite has slowed and croaker are hard to find. A few small "grey trout" have been checked in for the first time in years. Some bluefish and Spanish Mackerel are reported south of Nomini.

LAKE ANNA: Carlos Wood reports the lake cooled a bit this week (into the low 90s), so there was a bit of an early-morning largemouth bass topwater bite around docks and points until 10 a.m. Fish main lake points, bridges, and deep structure 15-20 feet and use big worms. For striped bass, trolling is the method of choice now. Once the sun rises, troll around Pigeon Creek, Rose Valley/Big Ben and in front of the park. Stay in 25-35 feet of water. As usual, live bait works well in the mornings. Crappie were a bit slow this week. Deep water near up lake bridge pilings and deep brush piles are your best choice. Two-inch grubs and small minnows work best.

LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler's Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures are in the upper 80s and stained with bass and crappie feeding on baitfish 8-10 feet deep. Bass can be caught around grass beds with soft plastics working best. Topwaters worked fast in lowlight periods have produced some nice bass and snakeheads. Catfishing has picked up using chicken liver and clam snouts.