RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the shad run is trickling out after all the rain. Striped bass season opens May 16. Largemouth bass are on their beds. There are still yellow perch around Port Royal. Look for good smallmouth bass action in the rapids when the water clears.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports the recent wind and cool weather have kept most boats at the dock. Those who did venture out found a few catch-and-release rockfish. The season runs until May 15 (one fish per person, 35 inches or longer). Catfish are chasing fresh cut bait, with chicken breast effective. Perch are plentiful but not especially big.

LAKE ANNA: Lake Anna Striper Guide Service reports fish have moved on and off spawning beds due to drastic weather pattern changes. Many anglers report catching bass on or around stumps and grass in 2-10 feet of water on jigs and other creature baits. These fish are all over the lake, but mostly from mid-lake and up. Fish lower end bass aggressively covering lots of water from 2-12 feet deep. Suspending jerkbaits and slow-sinking swimbaits are working well. Striper are schooling around the 208 bridge and splits region. Fish are shallow in low light conditions. Pull planner boards rigged with live bait over flats, points and humps in water 15-25 feet deep. As the water warms, the fish will convert to smaller baits and also retreat to deeper flats. Most crappie have spawned and are on beds in 2-6 feet of water holding on brush. Traditional small jigs tipped with small tubes and grubs long with small and medium minnows work well.

LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures are in the upper 60s and clear with bass and crappie finishing their spawn and aggressively feeding. Bass can be caught throwing a little bit of everything now (topwater baits in low light, soft plastics midday). Crappie are being caught on live minnows in brush in 8-10-foot depths. A few walleye were caught this week with harness rigs tipped with nightcrawlers working best. Some catfish have been caught using chicken liver on the northern end of the lake. Looking for the sunfish to start their spawning run any time.