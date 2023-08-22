RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says nothing has changed in the past week. Smallmouth are very active from Route 1 up river. Bigger catfish are being caught on a variety of cut bait, both day and night from Wilmont Landing to Little Falls boat ramp Try top water frogs for snakeheads on the grass edges around Port Royal.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports slow fishing, but notes that rockfish season has opened on the Potomac, with a lot of small fish but few keepers reported. A few decent perch have been caught and some decent croaker showed up south of the creek. Water temp on Wednesday was 83 degrees.

LAKE ANNA: With water temps in the low 90s, Carlos Wood reports bass are entering shallower water and hanging around stumps, docks and shallow structure for much of the day. In early morning and late evening use topwater lures. Medium-running crankbaits, 5-inch grubs and shakey head worms are working well. Striper continue to hold in the main lake from the Power Plant to the bridges. Keep your eyes on the shallows as some fish have been caught up against the bank. Later in the day, float live bait in 20-25 feet of water. Crappie are beginning to school up and move to shallower structure. They can still be found around deep structure such as bridges. Minnows and 2-inch grubs work best.

LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler's Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures are in the upper 80s and stained with bass and crappie locked into summer patterns Bass can be caught using topwaters and soft plastics. Crappie are feeding on small minnows in 8-10 feet of water. Catfishing has picked up using chicken liver and nightcrawlers with midlake being best. A few snakehead have been caught using topwater frogs.