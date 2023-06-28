RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the waters heating up fast the grass is coming in thick. Look for largemouth bass and snakehead in 3 feet or less of water. Yellow Perch are still around in shallow structure. Catfish are coming off the spawn hungry and feeding during the day, but smallmouth bass are tight-lipped at the moment.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports plenty of small sub-legal rockfish, but few keepers. Perch are getting bigger (8-10 inches). Use small jigs, shrimp or squid for the best ones. Catfish are still around but have gotten finicky. Sea nettles are making it difficult to fish.

LAKE ANNA: Jim Hemby at Lake Anna Striper Guide Service (540/967-3313) reports great striper catches using live bait. Concentrate your efforts two miles on either side of the Route 208 bridge. If you prefer to troll, use deep-diving crankbaits and work depths from 25-35 feet for best results. Bass are in their summer patterns and the main lake has been producing good catches. Most anglers look for structure in 10-20-foot depths, we have been catching bass in much deeper water. Bass can be caught on topwater baits in the low light times of the day but once the sun gets bright they retreat to the depths. Crappie are on every bridge on the lake, holding in the shade from 15-35 feet deep.

LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures in the low 70s and stained with bass feeding on small baitfish. Crappie are schooling and can be caught on small minnows around brush and the fishing pier in 8-10 feet of water. Bass are being caught on soft plastics and topwaters. A few walleye have been caught downlake using harness rigs tipped with nightcrawlers. The catfishing has remained good using live bait and chicken liver with the upper end of the producing best.