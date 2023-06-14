RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says largemouth bass are feeding heavily in Port Royal. Yellow perch are still biting in that area as well. Chatterbaits, paddletails, and buzz baits are producing well. Catfish are slowly coming off the spawn and starting to feed at night.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports the perch continue to grow, and you can find them on points or grassy areas. In the river, they will be up on the oyster bars. Catfish are everywhere, are actively chasing bait and artificial lures. Rockfishing has picked up, with some bigger fish being caught. Trolling has been the ticket, but the tide has to be moving or the fish will not feed.

LAKE ANNA: With water temps in the low 80s, C.C. McCotter suggests fishing in the morning or evening. For largemouth bass, fish mid-lake using topwater baits. When bass stop hitting near the surface, switching to a shaky head worm and fishing structure 15’-20’ feet deep with help you follow the fish. Find cool water and you will find shad and bass up lake. Striper and wiper have schooled from the marinas to just past the splits. Watch your depth finder for schools at the mouths of creeks like Contrary, Mitchell, Pigeon and Marshall. They should be following bait into lower, up lake regions; the stretch from the mouth of Pigeon Run up to The Splits is good. Crappie fishing is best up lake on deep structure near channel bends from the first two bridges up. On breezy days, get a couple dozen small minnows and use slip bobbers. Target snakeheads in the willow grass lined shores and coves from The Splits on up into the North Anna where grass is thickest. They like soft plastic jerkbaits, spinnerbaits and topwaters.

LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures are in upper 70s and stained with bass schooling up on small baitfish. Topwaters and soft plastics will entice the bass bite. The crappie are moving to the deep brush and fishing pier being caught on small minnows. Catfishing has picked up using chicken liver and nightcrawlers.