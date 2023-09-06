RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says fishing above Route 1 is difficult with the low water levels. Try working deep puddles for smallmouth bass and snakehead. Jerk baits are producing well for smallmouth and largemouth bass. Top water frogs and buzz baits are still producing quality snakeheads. Blue catfish can be found in deep bends with heavy current.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports poor fishing lately. A few small rockfish are around, but keepers are hard to find. Perch are nice-sized but also scarce. A few sizeable croaker (up to 14 inches) were seen. Bluefish are around Colonial Beach and south, and Spanish mackerel are still on the troll south of St. Clemmons.

LAKE ANNA: With water temps in the upper 80s, Carlos Wood reports bass are moving from deeper water into coves and creeks and continue to move towards the backs. Fish stumps, brush, docks or any other structure with medium-running or lipless crankbait. Some fish have been caught in very shallow water using spinnerbaits. There's great topwater action in low light conditions using buzz baits. There are still plenty of fish in deep water, but the shallower ones have been more aggressive. Stripers are being graphed above Rose Valley and above Stubbs Bridge. Cast sassy shads, spoons, troll or float live bait all through the main lake. Crappie action has been very good. Schools move from shallow to deep as the sun gets brighter. Holding on bridges and very deep structure. Small minnows and 2-inch grubs are working best.