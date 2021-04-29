RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber Admin of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the shad bite is slowing from Indian Punch Bowl to City Docks. The largemouth bass, snakehead and bowfin action is getting better. Yellow/white perch are still biting from Port Royal, through up river. Jerk baits, spoons and paddletails are still working.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports lots of bait (bunker and gizzard shad) in the river, with catfish biting everywhere. A 24-inch rockfish was recently caught up around the bridge, but most are upriver spawning

LAKE ANNA: Carlos Wood reports water temperatures have risen into the 70s, and the bass spawn continues as the full moon sent more fish to their beds. They are active and hitting a variety of baits, including crankbaits. Both ends seem to be better fishing than the middle. Striper are finally being caught consistently basis. The most active fish are still up lake from the bridges and up. Live bait is always good. Citation-size crappie are moving into very shallow water. Try minnows and 2-inch grubs on 2-8-foot brush piles or bridge pilings.

LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures are in the low 60s and clear with crappie and bass in the shallows. Spawning crappie are feeding on small minnows and bass are being caught on soft plastics and a few top waters. A few nice walleye have been caught using live bait fishing rocky points down lake. Catfishing is picking up in the midlake areas.