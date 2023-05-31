Fishing report

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports good fishing, when the weather allows. Trollers and jiggers are finding good school of rockfish over structure in the deeper areas. White perch are becoming more prevalent, and catfish continue to please almost anywhere. A few surprising early catches of spotted trout and small puppy drum have been reported, with lots of bunker in the river. Water temps are 70-72 degrees.

LAKE ANNA: With water temps in the mid-70s, Jim Hemby of Lake Anna Striper Guide Service says stripers have migrated to the mid lake regions and are aggressively feeding on 25- to 30-foot flats on herring. In low light they are feeding heavily in the upper water column. A great method is to use live bait rigged on downlines. Post-spawn largemouth bass have retreated to deeper water to replenish their energy. They also are feeding aggressively and suckers for topwater baits. The deeper the water, the slower you should work your bait giving the bass time to locate and blow up on the bait. Another good technique is to throw swimbaits using a slow retrieve. Crappie are being caught on deeper points with brush piles and on the deeper bridge pilings (10-20 feet). They continue to hit small minnows and jigs . The fish are also stacking up on ledges in the rivers in the 8-15-foot depths. Two-hook crappie rigs] tipped with minnows are deadly now too. Catfish are plentiful and feeding everywhere on the lake on 4-5-inch herring using the lower third of the water column to feed. If you can’t catch herring try large minnows rigged on downlines or use on fish finder rigs.