RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says the shad run is just about over. Striped bass season starts May 16 and you are allowed to keep one fish (20-28 inches) per day. Largemouth bass are coming off their beds and feeding. Blue catfish are staging up to spawn. Crappie are finishing up their spawn. The Snakehead bite will get better as it gets warmer.

POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports slow going, although the perch are getting bigger. Catfish is really the only sure bet right now. Water temperatures are in the mid-60s,

LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service (540/894-5960) reports most of the spawners are finishing and the feeding frenzy is approaching with surface temperatures near 70, Largemouth bass are shallow. Uplake is clearing so spinnerbaits, soft plastic jerkbaits, topwaters and buzzbaits are effective as sight fishing is still tricky from the first two bridges n up. Midlake sight fishing is possible with small jigs, or target post-spawn bass with topwaters and soft plastic jerkbaits. Striper are in small schools from Dike III to the up lake bridges. Topwaters and soft plastic jerkbaits are good early. Live bait and swimbaits are good as the fish move out of the shallows during the day. You’ll find crappie them in the willow grass lines in 1-3 feet of water. Targeting them from The Splits on up is the best area now.

LAKE ORANGE: Darrell Kennedy of Angler’s Landing (540/672-3997) reports water temperatures in the upper 60s and clear with bass and crappie feeding up after the spawn. Bass can be caught on top waters and soft plastics. Crappie can be caught using small minnows in and around brush. A few walleye have been caught on drop-offs using harness rigs and nightcrawlers. The sunfish are starting to spawn.