RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber Admin of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says that the shad bite is in full swing from Little Falls area to up past Falmouth Bridge. You can use spoons, darts, and Shinee Hinee’s to catch these hard fighting fish. From Little Falls to Port Royal you can catch an assortment catfish, crappie, largemouth, bluegill, bowfin, snakehead and white and yellow Perch on a variety of baits, lures, and tactics. Follow Rappahannock River Fishing Reports on Facebook for up to date fishing reports for the whole river and surrounding areas.

LAKE ANNA: Jim Hemby (jimhemby.com) reports stripers are feeding all over the lake on 5-15-foot flats, humps and points down to the dam, gorging themselves on herring and gizzard shad. During warming trends. run live bait on planner boards, bobbers and freelines. Slow down and use smaller baits for more action during cold fronts. For bass, try sight fishing mid and down lake in the clearer water, using tube baits, lightly weighted worms or lizards. Polarized glasses are a must. Crappie doesn’t get any better than this month. Most shallow docks where baitfish are present will hold crappie, and every dock up lake above Hunters Landing has crappie under them. Water temps are in the mid to low 60s.