RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says fishing above Route 1 is difficult with the low water levels. Try working deep puddles for smallmouth bass and snakehead. Jerk baits are producing well for smallmouth and largemouth bass. Top water frogs and buzz baits are still producing quality snakeheads. Blue catfish are feeding well and can be found in deep bends with heavy current.

LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service reports water has cooled into the upper 70s to low 80s. Crappie are moving into shallower water, striper are feeding consistently and baitfish have pushed into the backs of creeks where largemouths are following early and late in the day. Locate the baitfish schools. A multi-arm rig with baits the size of the bait you are seeing can be deadly as well as lipless crankbaits. Or tie on a shaky head worm and hit mid lake docks and up lake rocks. Down lake bass are schooled over humps and can be targeted with topwater walking baits, grubs and small crankbaits. Now is the time to hunt striper. There are schools at The Splits and along the State Park and down between Dikes I and III. The bigger fish are moving up lake. Trolling and fishing with live bait is fair. Crappie have returned to docks, rocks and brush in 8-14 feet of water uplake. Small jigs, fished on 1/16- or 1/8-inch jig heads are good, as are minnows on slip bobbers.