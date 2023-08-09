POTOMAC RIVER: Machodoc Creek Marina in King George reports 88-degree water temps and thick sea nettles are making it hard to fish, with large perch (up to a foot long) the main target. The croaker bite is waning, but blues and Spanish mackerel have been sighted around St. Clements and points south. Check out the marina’s Facebook page for video of bull sharks feeding in the shallows.

LAKE ANNA: With water temps nearing 90, Carlos Wood reports stripers schools have broken up, sending the fish deep into cooler waters. They are not very active and will not chase baits, so get your baits right in front of them. Stripers are moving into the current at the third dike and will also feed on the top water baits well. Bass are still relating to deeper structures where bait is present (mainlake points, humps, roadbeds, brush and rock piles and bridges). Deep-diving crankbaits are working well along with jigs tipped with worms. Topwater baits will also catch nice bass in low light times of the day. Crappie are holding on bridge pilings uplake and on brush piles in 15-25 feet of water. Very nice Crappie are being caught on docks that have lights on them at night. Catfish can be caught anywher bait is present. Work areas less than 25 feet deep and use your favorite bait. Live bait has been producing larger-than-normal cats.