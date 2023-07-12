RAPPAHANNOCK RIVER: Mark Faulhaber of the Rappahannock River Fishing Report says look for fish holding in deeper pools from City Docks up river. More and more catfish are coming off the spawn each day. Bigger catfish are now being caught during the day on a variety of cut baits. Look for them on shallow ledges and in deep river bends

LAKE ANNA: McCotter’s Lake Anna Guide Service reports most largemouth bass are schooling downlake (if you can find them), feeding on young threadfin shad and blueback herring. Generally the larger the bait, the larger the fish and the fewer in the school. Swimbaits and small multi-arm rigs are best for these schooling bass. Up lake bass will often engulf a medium-diving crankbait scraped along rockpiles on channel bends located in the upper Pamunkey Branch, the North Anna River arm and Terry’s Run. Most of the keeper striper and wiper are schooled from just above The Splits down to Dike I. Hotspots have been Big Ben Flats, in front of the State Park Beach, the mouth of Pigeon Creek and the entire 208 region just above and below the bridge and around Dike 1. You can cast to breaking fish with topwaters and swimbaits or jig fish on the depth finder. Trolling, jigging and casting are the best bets as fish are forced to move around in the water column to find suitable oxygen content and bait. Brushpiles near channels are where you’ll find the slabs of crappie. The best depths are 18-24 feet mid lake and 10-15 feet up lake. Small jigs are best.