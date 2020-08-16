You have permission to edit this article.
Golebiowski, Patterson are top finishers in Devil's Den run
Golebiowski, Patterson are top finishers in Devil's Den run

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Nick Golebiowski and Natalie Patterson were the top finishers in the Fredericksburg Area Running Club’s Devils Den 10 Miler in Culpeper on Sunday:

Golebiowski crossed the finish line first with a time of 52 minutes, 51 seconds. Patterson was the overall women’s champion with her time of 1 hour, 2 minutes and 24 seconds.

1. Nick Golebiowski, Arlington, 52:51

2. Chris Pirch, Spotsylvania, 57:31

3. John Prizzi, Riverside Preserve, 58:03

4. Jonathan Ladson, Woodbridge, 58:19

5. Bobby Molson, Washington, D.C., 59:59

6. Justin Polcha, Fredericksburg, 1:00:22

7. Wyatt Thomas, Clifton, 1:01:01

8. Natalie Patterson, Clifton 1:02:24

9. Kellen Reeves, Fredericksburg, 1:02.25

10. Jennifer Paul, Washington, D.C., 1:02:57

11. Matt Boyd, Fredericksburg, 1:03.46

12. Shawn Baker, Fredericksburg, 1:04:49

13. Xander Fry, Fredericksburg, 1:05:09

14. James Thompson, Fredericksburg, 1:05.19

15. Camille Doom, Washington, 1:06.29

16. Andrew Merritt, Culpeper, 1:06:59

17. John Calabrese, Richardsville, 1:07:14

18. Paul Shifflett, Staunton, 1:08:09

19. Brad Rippey, Fredericksburg, 1:09:05

20. Andrew Xifos, Dumfries, 1:09.12

21. Abigail Granberg, Clifton, 1:09:37

22. Hunter Lutz, Culpeper, 1:09:50

23. Michael Fiscus, Culpeper, 1:11:22

24. Andrea Rodman, Bealeton, 1:12:10

25. Barry Hauptman, Bethesda, Md., 1:13:13

26. Matthew Spaulding, Manassas, 1:13:13

27. Ted Poulus, McLean, 1:14:44

28. John Way, Silver Spring, Md., 1:15:06

29. Forrester Stafford, Culpeper, 1:15:11

30. Tracy Dzibela, Fredericksburg, 1:15:24

31. Brian Pessolano, Stafford, 1:16:22

32. McKenzie McLeod, Woodbridge, 1:17:33

33. Carol David, Stafford, 1:17:40

34. Steven Kenopa, Fredericksburg, 1:17:56

35. David Lovegrove, Fredericksburg, 1:18:43

36. Heather Rourke, Burke, 1:19:01

37. Vic Barthelemy, Spotsylvania, 1:20:19

38. Lucas Flatter, Fredericksburg, 1:20:26

39. Deb Jockin, Fredericksburg, 1:20:30

40. Bill Stahr, The Plains, 1:21:21

41. Michelle Lemke, Fredericksburg, 1:21:50

42. Bill Schmidt, Fredericksburg, 1:21:50

43. Caroline Roman, Culpeper, 1:22:46

44. Maya Cea Lavin, 1:24:22

45. Larry Solinsky, Linden, 1:24:23

46. Bruce Berg, Fredericksburg, 1:24:44

47. Karen Ashbrook Barnes, 1:24:56

48. Kirk Gordon, 1:25:06

49. Jennifer Cooper, 1:25:44

50. Matt Wilson, King George, 1:28:38

51. Karissa Miranda, Culpeper, 1:28:57

52. Philip Lacy, Culpeper, 1:29:48

53. Wade Harbin, Crozet, 1:30:44

54. Stephen Harwit Whewell, Culpeper, 1:31:17

55. PJ Robinson, Ruther Glen, 1:31:54

56. Scot Muntz, Sterling, 1:32:38

57. Heather Merritt, Culpeper, 1:32:51

58. Vic Culp, 1:33:52

59. David Wells, Palmyra, 1:35:15

60. Enya Cea Lavin, Fredericksburg, 1:36:07

61. Christian Granberg, Clifton, 1:36:12

62. James LaFratta, Fredericksburg, 1:39:28

63. Matthew Cackowski, Culpeper, 1:39:40

64. Albritton Sheffield, Culpeper, 1:39:46

65. Jonathan Grymes, Warrenton, 1:39:53

66. Jim Restel, Culpeper, 1:40:05

67. James Rohr, New Baltimore, 1:41:36

68. Claudia Lavin, Fredericksburg, 1:42:09

69. James Thull, Fredericksburg, 1:42:40

70. Kristen Tidwell, 1:43:54

71. Amanda Deshler, Fredericksburg, 1:44:26

72. Nancy Crippen, Stafford, 1:45:07

73. Gabriella Morra, 1:45:08

74. Francis Finn, Warrenton, 1:46:24

75. Ryan Bascom, Warrenton, 1:44:56

76. John Ledden, Midland, 1:49:21

76. Birdie Clark, 1:51:15

77. Amanda Moran, Stafford, 1:53:10

79. Susannah Monteith, Alexandria, 1:55:18

80. Sara Matczak, Fredericksburg, 1:55:19

81. Lynn Millholland, 1:56:39

82. Amy Settle, King George, 2:01:52

83. Stephen Fisher, Fredericksburg, 2:03:29

84. Terry McLaughlin, Spotsylvania, 2:06:30

85. David Sheppard, Rhoadesville, 2:15,06

86. Bob Brammer, 2:35:37.

