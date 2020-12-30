KEN PERROTTE: 2020 wasn't all bad from an outdoor enthusiast's perspective

Goodbye 2020. Don’t let the door hit you in the butt on the way out.

It was, in several ways, a paradoxical year.

Many people, especially small business owners, suffered greatly during the lockdowns and restrictions imposed in the name of virus control. Others suffered physically and emotionally. Plenty of us had friends or loved ones fall ill from COVID-19. We lost some great people.

The year saw long-planned trips canceled due to travel bans, especially earlier in the year. Bucket-list hunts and outdoor expeditions were postponed. Outfitters and guides in distant places are wondering if they can recover from the lost business.

Since I am not a city dweller, I don’t have the best personal appreciation for how some of 2020’s extremes affected urban life. What I saw in the newspaper and on the internet, between the virus impacts and incredible social unrest and destruction, wasn’t pretty.

The restrictions created additional free time for many Americans—except for medical professionals, first responders, delivery drivers and other “essential” workers. These people rightly feel worn out, like they’ve been run through the gristmill, forward and backward. Then again, most people are pandemic frayed and politics pummeled.