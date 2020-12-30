KEN PERROTTE: 2020 wasn't all bad from an outdoor enthusiast's perspective

Goodbye 2020. Don’t let the door hit you in the butt on the way out.
It was, in several ways, a paradoxical year.
Many people, especially small business owners, suffered greatly during the lockdowns and restrictions imposed in the name of virus control. Others suffered physically and emotionally. Plenty of us had friends or loved ones fall ill from COVID-19. We lost some great people.
The year saw long-planned trips canceled due to travel bans, especially earlier in the year. Bucket-list hunts and outdoor expeditions were postponed. Outfitters and guides in distant places are wondering if they can recover from the lost business.
Since I am not a city dweller, I don’t have the best personal appreciation for how some of 2020’s extremes affected urban life. What I saw in the newspaper and on the internet, between the virus impacts and incredible social unrest and destruction, wasn’t pretty.
The restrictions created additional free time for many Americans—except for medical professionals, first responders, delivery drivers and other “essential” workers. These people rightly feel worn out, like they’ve been run through the gristmill, forward and backward. Then again, most people are pandemic frayed and politics pummeled.
Country folks I know seem to have endured fairly well. Ready access to the outdoors, the woods and waters, always has therapeutic value. In 2020, this value was multiplied. One reflection of that was the incredible increase in license sales for hunting and fishing across much of the nation.
The pewtrusts.org website recently noted significant increases. Michigan, for example, was up 67 percent in new hunting license buyers compared with 2019. The state also sold 46 percent more apprentice licenses, similar to the licenses Virginia offers novice hunters.
Nevada had a 30-percent increase. Maine sold a record number of deer permits. Young adults and women drove the spike. First-time hunting and fishing license buyers in Idaho increased by 28 percent. “Super Combo” licenses that include hunting and fishing increased 7 percent in Texas.
In Virginia, resident hunting license sales were up 18.4 percent, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Nonresident sales increased 5.6 percent. In terms of new hunters, resident apprentice hunter sales rose a whopping 36.8 percent and resident junior licenses 11.1 percent. Fishing license sales also climbed 26 percent overall.
New hunters, especially women, are giving it a try.
Increased license sales are good for state wildlife agencies that count on these revenues to fund operations. One question many ask, though, is, “Is it sustainable?”
Will these new hunters stick with it? Plus, huge influxes of new hunters must certainly have ramifications for such things as seasons and bag limits. For instance, many states saw turkey harvest records obliterated this year. Is the pressure witnessed last spring sustainable for natural resources like wild turkeys?
Women encompass one of the fastest-growing segments of hunting license purchasers and first-time gun buyers. Guns sales soared in 2020, especially among women, minorities and seniors.
Millions of new gun owners need ammunition and demand quickly exceeded supply. The dearth of ammunition had some major manufacturers posting YouTube videos to counter conspiracy theories about withholding or diverting ammo. Production simply cannot keep up.
Welcome. Be Respectful
Newcomers have different reasons for taking up hunting and fishing. Some had friends and relatives who hunted and provided inspiration. Others decided to try out of curiosity, perhaps recognizing that closer connection to the land is a good thing and “sourcing” your food is personally fulfilling. Social media and print or digital media are replete with comments, stories and opinions of newcomers. Welcome to our world!
When it comes to newcomer observations and writings, I have seen divergent paths. First are people who recognize they are new to the pursuit and approach it with humility and a desire to learn. Then, there are instant experts who presume to lecture about the righteousness of their way, discounting or canceling the generations before them.
Especially amusing are the recruits claiming to be “foodie” locavores; perhaps lumbersexual hipsters, who decided to experience beyond their bushy beards the concept Aldo Leopold dubbed “A Land Ethic.”
Again, welcome. However, some sound as if they invented the concepts of sustainable hunting and using the animal for food. Sadly, articles and comments with this tone occasionally appear in various media. I find it disrespectful and, more importantly, inaccurate.
Much of the land and quality habitat benefiting these new outdoor preachers came from decades of commitment and investment by Baby Boomers and their predecessors. Many of us had field dressed, butchered and cooked our 100th deer before the new social-media-adept experts began filling diapers. We were “locavore” before it was cool.
Many of us also appreciate the challenges and rewards of hunting for a mature representative of a species--a “trophy,” if you will. There is nothing wrong with someone holding out for a mature deer or any other species, just as it is perfectly fine for anyone to take any legal, younger animal.
So, knock it off. So ends my 2020 lecture.
Activism Reigns
Virginia’s 2020 began with many pro-gun, 2nd Amendment supporters waging peaceful war with a state government wholly controlled by liberals. Gun control legislation was front and center. Many bills passed. Additional efforts are expected this year.
January’s utterly peaceful 2nd Amendment rally in Richmond with 40,000 to 50,000 people was followed by efforts across the commonwealth to have localities declare themselves “2nd Amendment Sanctuaries,” a play on the “sanctuary city” status some major cities adopted relative to undocumented aliens. Peaceful gun rights rallies contrasted with violent social unrest in many cities throughout the summer, violence that motivated many new gun purchases.
Heading into 2021, one thing seems clear: discord likely isn’t going away. Outdoors enthusiasts, hunters and trappers must bolster their political sway. As statewide elections loom, candidates who support the outdoors and firearms rights agenda, and are truly electable in an increasingly polarized, diverse commonwealth, will need support.
Activism seems to be the rule going forward. A Bette Davis line from the classic 1950 film “All About Eve” seems apropos. “Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.”
For more wide-ranging outdoors coverage, including photos, video, wildlife cooking and more, see Ken Perrotte’s weblog at outdoorsrambler.com.
Ken Perrotte: