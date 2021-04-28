KEN PERROTTE: A turkey Grand Slam is something to celebrate

IN THE turkey hunting world, achieving a Grand Slam is an ambitious goal, involving taking all four subspecies of this grand gamebird residing in the United States. Extremely motivated hunters endeavor to take all four birds in the same year.
Before my main announcement, let’s look briefly at these unique wild turkeys.
The Grand Slam includes the Eastern (so named because, well, it resides in the eastern United States). Most hunters agree that Easterns can be the hardest to hunt. These turkeys have adapted to intense hunting pressure and have developed innate wariness. As one person described it years ago, the bird moves through the woods as if always on the verge of a nervous breakdown.
Easterns have the strongest gobbles of the subspecies, thundering so loudly they seem to shake the morning dew from nearby leaves. They also have the longest beards.
Then we have the Rio Grande subspecies, common to Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, with some transplants liking the northern California, Oregon and Hawaiian climates. Rios are considered “moderates,” middle-of-the-roaders when it comes to demeanor, beard length, spur length and strength of gobble.
The Rocky Mountains are considered the central hub of the Merriam’s subspecies, viewed by many hunters as the most beautiful of the wild turkeys, mainly because the tips of the feathers on this bird’s tail and lower back are as snow-white as a bridal gown. What they earn in beauty they give up in other attributes, typically having the shortest beards and spurs of any subspecies and offering gobbles that sound almost yodel-like lyrical compared to their booming Eastern brethren.
Finally, there is the Osceola. These Florida wild turkeys are considered the hardest to call in. They belt out gobbles rivaling their northern cousins and they wear dagger-sharp, long spurs. They tend to have the darkest feather coloration of the four American subspecies.
A Royal Slam builds on the Grand Slam, adding a Gould’s subspecies, typically found in the mountains of northern Mexico, although some success is being seen establishing these birds in the mountains near Tucson, Arizona, and southern New Mexico.
Gould’s also have whitish, cream-colored feather tips. Their gobble is reminiscent of a Merriam’s, maybe a little stronger, and it’s not unusual for their spurs to be somewhat rounded off due to the rocky landscape they often inhabit.
Finally, over-achievers travel to the jungles of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, northern Belize or the El Petén region of northern Guatemala to check the box on a World Slam by hunting the Ocellated wild turkey.
All wild turkeys have a beautiful iridescence in their feathering, but ocellateds take it to a new level with rainbow-like colors and grey tail feathers with blue and gold tips. They are the smallest of the subspecies with males weighing 11-12 pounds. They don’t have beards, but their spurs are legendary, usually sharp, curved hooks up to a couple inches long.
Drum Roll, Please
Last week saw me in the Pine Ridge portion of northwestern Nebraska, rugged country uncharacteristic of the rolling prairie across the rest of the state. My goal was a Merriam’s. Taking this bird would complete my Royal Slam.
Hunting a Merriam’s as the final turkey in a Royal Slam quest is a bit unusual, but that’s how things worked out. My only previous attempt for a Merriam’s was 10 years ago, hunting public land in South Dakota’s Black Hills at the very end of the season. A host of factors, weather included, contributed to that hunt being a bust for all of us on the trip.
Nebraska would be different. First, I was there for opening weekend. Second, the number of birds was incredible since many hunts last year were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Third, I enlisted the help of a guide, Thomas Chamberlain (308/430-0032) of Chadron, who had access to numerous productive ranches.
My opening week in Virginia had been ultra-successful. I scored two nice gobblers, using both a 12-gauge shotgun and a new Mossberg Model 500 Turkey pump-action shotgun .410 shotgun, my .410 bird falling at 34 yards.
Just a few years ago, a .410 was considered a kid’s gun, maybe capable of taking a turkey at about 20 yards. Today, high density tungsten shot has revolutionized things. A .410 firing a 3-inch shotshell stuffed with No. 9 tungsten shot is a turkey getter as lethal as 12-gauges shooting regular lead shot. With a suitable choke tube to restrict the shot-pattern size, a .410 is a capable 40-yard turkey gun.
That same tungsten shot also allows hunters using 12 gauges to drop toms at ranges unheard of a few years ago—ranges some hunters might consider unethical, especially purists who value calling birds in close.
Both guns traveled to Nebraska with me and each had a starring role in collecting a Merriam’s wild turkey. The 12-gauge, loaded with 3-inch shells carrying No. 7 tungsten pellets and made by TSS Shot, a relative newcomer to the ammunition world, deftly folded a gobbler at about 42 yards, while the Mossberg .410 did its duty on a white-tipped-feathered bird ranged at 33 yards.
Traveling to new places to hunt is a wonderful experience. I saw countless mule deer and whitetails. From some of the ranch hilltops, it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine hearing elk bugling in September.
This part of Nebraska is cattle country. I even got to attend a “branding” that involved several ranches working together to honor both legal requirements and traditions involving their livestock. I declined the offer to let me personally wrestle a calf.
The only remaining question, I guess, is, “What about that World Slam?”
Ken Perrotte: