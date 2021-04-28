KEN PERROTTE: A turkey Grand Slam is something to celebrate

IN THE turkey hunting world, achieving a Grand Slam is an ambitious goal, involving taking all four subspecies of this grand gamebird residing in the United States. Extremely motivated hunters endeavor to take all four birds in the same year.

Before my main announcement, let’s look briefly at these unique wild turkeys.

The Grand Slam includes the Eastern (so named because, well, it resides in the eastern United States). Most hunters agree that Easterns can be the hardest to hunt. These turkeys have adapted to intense hunting pressure and have developed innate wariness. As one person described it years ago, the bird moves through the woods as if always on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

Easterns have the strongest gobbles of the subspecies, thundering so loudly they seem to shake the morning dew from nearby leaves. They also have the longest beards.

Then we have the Rio Grande subspecies, common to Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, with some transplants liking the northern California, Oregon and Hawaiian climates. Rios are considered “moderates,” middle-of-the-roaders when it comes to demeanor, beard length, spur length and strength of gobble.