KEN PERROTTE: Accidental shootings on final day mar hunting season

Last year’s temperate autumn also posed a problem. Knox said the first killing frost usually takes care of the midges. No new EHD transmissions take place afterward. This year’s late frosts in many areas let the midges carry out their work into November.

“EHD is usually a September-October thing,” Knox said, adding that the outbreak doesn’t seem to approach the drastic level seen in 2014 when most of Virginia and many other states were affected. “Overall, it’s been a mostly quiet year but where we’ve had it was localized and severe,” Knox said. “It can take three to five years for deer herds to rebound from a severe outbreak,” he added.

I asked Knox when he thought this year’s rut took place. Many people around the Central Piedmont expressed their view that it peaked early, similar to sentiments offered the season prior.

Knox said his physiological analysis of a doe taken in late season leads him to believe the rut in his Bedford County hunting area seemed to peak around Nov. 14. He keeps a detailed hunting log. He also recorded four events that day, including two buck-doe chases and two times where a buck was tending a doe, generally hanging out in proximity. Knox reports that he saw more deer this year than any other year in Bedford County but, like many people, he also hunted more.

For more wide-ranging outdoors coverage, including photos, video, wildlife cooking and more, see Ken Perrotte’s weblog at www.outdoorsrambler.com.