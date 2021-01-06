KEN PERROTTE: Accidental shootings on final day mar hunting season

TWO accidental shootings during deer hunts last Saturday--the final day of Virginia’s general firearms season--marred what seems to have been a mostly safe season.
The shootings occurred during group hunt activities. Col. John Cobb, chief of law enforcement for Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources, said both injuries were non-life threatening.
In one incident, a New Kent County hunter was struck in the abdomen by a buckshot pellet. The victim apparently moved into the line of fire, Cobb said. The second shooting, in Sussex County, involved a hunter who was part of a group surrounding a cutover. This person was hit with a 00-buckshot pellet to the lower leg below the knee.
Unfortunately, the deer season finale almost always yields some sort of accidents or incidents. Many people are off work due to the holiday season and hunt clubs and groups of friends often gather to make drives through woods and thick cover.
Without seeing the full investigation reports, situational awareness is what typically fails during these types of hunts.
In the New Kent shooting, the victim reportedly wasn’t standing where he or she was supposed to be located. Hunters moving away from an assigned spot once positioned, sometimes seeking a better vantage point or wider shooting lane, can leave themselves vulnerable to another person who shoots, assuming no one is supposed to be in the line of fire.
Other lapses in situational awareness come when hunters shoot at running deer. Situational awareness is quickly lost after the initial shots, especially for hunters using buckshot in unplugged shotguns holding five shotshells. The deer is running, the shotgun is swinging. The shooter focuses on the target, sometimes failing to see beyond the target, violating a cardinal rule of firearms safety.
Each load of magnum 00 buckshot carries about 12 large pellets. The shot pattern widens the further away the load gets from the muzzle.
“Hunting-related shooting incidents are rare, but one of the most common types occurs when a deer runs between two shooters of the same party,” Cobb said. “In addition to establishing a safe zone of fire and being sure of what is beyond the target, hunters in groups should always establish a hunt plan and everyone should follow it carefully,” he advised.
An earlier shooting on Nov. 14, near Colonial Beach, saw a youngster stuck in the arm with buckshot. Reportedly, that case is nearing the end of review. Accidental shootings – many careless, actually – often result in at least misdemeanor charges being filed. Absent felonious intent or gross negligence, felony charges are rare.
EHD Late Outbreak
Matt Knox, DWR’s Deer Project manager, said he believes Virginia’s 2020-21 deer kill should be close to last year’s total, between 205,000 and 210,000. Final numbers will be available in early February after paper check cards are tallied.
One surprise last year was an apparent late onset of epizootic hemorrhagic disease, an illness transmitted by biting midges, small insects often called “no-see-ums.” The surprise is that Virginia had an exceptionally rainy 2020. The disease is usually more prevalent in years of drought.
“We’re going to have a little EHD every year,” Knox said. “Drought is the best predictor, but this year taught us that a lot of rain doesn’t mean no EHD.”
The worst outbreak seemed to have occurred along the James River corridor in the counties of Goochland, Powhatan, Fluvanna, Albemarle and Cumberland, Knox said. “One hunt club in northern Cumberland County reported that every deer they took had sloughing hooves,” he added.
Cracked, sloughing hooves are a symptom of the disease, which causes extremely high fever in deer. Deer that survive see their hooves heal and grow back, but the growth is slow since hooves are made from a keratin, like human toenails.
Outbreaks were also reported in Caroline and King George. One hunt club president in Caroline told me that hunters reported seeing limping deer late into the season, usually well past the point where most EHD sufferers have recovered enough to resume normal movement. Their first instinct was that the deer had been wounded or injured. Later, after finding numerous deer with hooves still returning to normal, the betting was the limping deer were fighting back from EHD.
Last year’s temperate autumn also posed a problem. Knox said the first killing frost usually takes care of the midges. No new EHD transmissions take place afterward. This year’s late frosts in many areas let the midges carry out their work into November.
“EHD is usually a September-October thing,” Knox said, adding that the outbreak doesn’t seem to approach the drastic level seen in 2014 when most of Virginia and many other states were affected. “Overall, it’s been a mostly quiet year but where we’ve had it was localized and severe,” Knox said. “It can take three to five years for deer herds to rebound from a severe outbreak,” he added.
I asked Knox when he thought this year’s rut took place. Many people around the Central Piedmont expressed their view that it peaked early, similar to sentiments offered the season prior.
Knox said his physiological analysis of a doe taken in late season leads him to believe the rut in his Bedford County hunting area seemed to peak around Nov. 14. He keeps a detailed hunting log. He also recorded four events that day, including two buck-doe chases and two times where a buck was tending a doe, generally hanging out in proximity. Knox reports that he saw more deer this year than any other year in Bedford County but, like many people, he also hunted more.
