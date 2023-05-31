Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sparks flew in the Idaho panhandle a couple of weeks ago as three greenhorn bladesmiths, including me, attempted to create a razor edge to a Buck Knives Model 119 Special, a six-inch, fixed-blade hunting knife. Ordinarily, it takes years of training to get to sharpen knives at the Buck factory in Post Falls, but there we were, three outdoor writers suited up with protective gear and attempting the task under the friendly, watchful eye of Danny Perretti, a master craftsman and “edger,” who’s been with Buck for 47 years.

None of us created anything that was remotely “Danny sharp,” as it’s known around the factory, but our blades did pass the paper slice test. That summoned proud smiles.

Buck Knives offers free factory tours twice a day from Monday to Thursday. It’s an opportunity for visitors and knife enthusiasts, craftsmen and collectors to see the process, everything from how rolled steel is cut into the basic blade and tang shapes, to how various handles, finishes and opening mechanisms come together. It is also a chance to venture into the corner of the plant where Buck applies its proprietary heat treatment process to the steel, the secret sauce that facilitates the company’s “forever warranty.”

To outdoors lovers, quality knives are faithful friends, whether they’re “everyday carry” pocket knives or specialized tools for hunting, fishing or camping. I’ve used some knives for well over 30 years. One knife, once briefly used in the field, is retired and accorded heirloom status. The late Charles T. “Chuck” Buck, longtime leader of Buck Knives and the grandson of company founder Hoyt Buck, gave me that knife almost 30 years ago.

The occasion was my first time attending a national outdoor writers association conference. Chuck was there as a corporate member and welcomed me to the group. As we concluded our discussion, he wrote down my name and address. A couple of weeks later, a Buck 110 Folding Hunter with my name engraved on the blade arrived at my door. I’ve treasured that knife since.

The 110 is iconic, achieving such popularity and fame that the Buck name was often synonymous with every folding hunting knife of that style.

C.J. Buck, Chuck’s son and the current CEO of the business started by his great-grandfather in 1902, said such brand association was double-edged (my pun), since innocently — and mistakenly — calling any folding hunting knife a “buck knife” didn’t make it something of Buck Knives quality.

Brand protection

Our visit included an opportunity to hear about how Buck now approaches the hunting knife and general cutlery market. An overview of the company’s history related how Buck created military knives for the World War II era with Lucite handles repurposed from aircraft. From there, handles evolved to wood, lignum vitae, which tended to crack. Ebony and antler bone also saw use. Today’s materials, such as composites like Micarta, offer exceptional durability. And elk antlers are still in the custom knife mix.

Buck Knives began expanding significantly from the 1950 through the ‘70s, with new fishing knives and a line informally referred to as “gentleman’s knives.” Still, hunting rules the Buck roost.

Kenneth Vitale, Buck Knives product manager, says the company’s knives will always be synonymous with hunting. “There is a lot of brand loyalty. The knives last,” he said.

Vitale began working for Buck in 2022. He brought a wealth of industry experience to the job and specialized skills related to his years of work with the Air Force’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) programs taught at nearby Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington.

While the company’s iconic models endure, they are also rolling out new lines of both fixed blade and folding models, knives with enhanced quality steel and lightweight, easily packed or carried designs.

Tony Wagner heads up Buck’s “Brand Protection” office and he outlined how counterfeit knives are a huge problem, not only for Buck but the entire industry. Many fakes are sold via online retailers, like Amazon, he said, with the knockoffs often originating in Pakistan and several other countries.

Some knives are reasonable clones, others are cheap, obvious fakes. Spotting counterfeits can take close inspection. They are often betrayed by substandard quality, improper or faulty stamping on the knife’s steel (2013 is the date code most often stamped on fakes) or improper sheath materials and packaging.

Buck also employs MAP (minimum advertised pricing), which is a pre-set minimum price for a product that resellers agree to not advertise or sell below. “Something that seems to be too good a deal is likely a fake,” Wagner said.

The only two ways to ensure you’re getting an authentic, warranted product is to buy directly from Buck or through authorized resellers, which are listed on Bucks Knives website buckknives.com.

American made, great gifts

A sign in the Buck Knives reception area proudly notes that the Post Falls operation employs 320 people in Idaho. The total economic impact nationally is much greater. C.J. Buck told me that sales never let up during the COVID epidemic. And since the knives are made in America, supply chain issues related to components coming from overseas didn’t have the crippling effects seen with many other companies and industries.

Customers can order directly from the Buck Knives store. Another option is the Custom Knife Shop, where a master craftsman builds each knife from start to finish. These are popular for commemorating special events, people or occasions. Plan, though, when ordering engraved or specially created gifts.

I have that Folding Hunter 110 Chuck Buck gave me locked in my safe. I imagine a grandchild will want it when I’m gone. One thing I did before leaving the Buck factory, though, was buy a new 110 folder for my youngest grandson for his birthday. I considered a newer model but decided that some knives simply merit legacy stature. His name is engraved, like mine, on the blade. His mom says he’s a bit young yet to appreciate the gift. She wants me to hold on to it. I hope there’ll come a day when he’ll understand. A man needs a good knife.