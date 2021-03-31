KEN PERROTTE: All-day proposals prompt hunters to talk turkey

Anderson noted that “the proposed regulation is far from final” and that “staff will have plenty of opportunity to review and consider concerns from the public from both the hunter and the wild turkey perspectives.”

Everyone gets another bite at this apple. The final proposed regulations are again presented to DWR’s Wildlife and Boat Committee before the full board vote.

On Another Note

While turkey hunters are offering comments to DWR, it is also important to call out another critical element of turkey sustainability: habitat management.

Turkey hunters should remember that almost 95 percent of spring turkeys are killed on private land. A big reason for that is the abject state of wildlife habitat on Virginia’s public lands. Particularly pathetic is the fact that just 657 birds were killed in 2020 on the 1.6 million acres of the George Washington-Jefferson National Forest, federal land that is so representative of the active management neglect across much of the federally managed landscape. That is a paltry one bird for every 2,435 acres of forest.

While that 2020 statistic represents a 25 percent increase from 2019, it still is shameful and representative of the sad state of wildlife habitat on our vast national forests. Hunters and others interested in having healthy, viable places for wildlife to live and thrive need to keep the pressure on the federal government to continue the slow progress seen in recent years.