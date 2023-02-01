KEN PERROTTE: Assembly should address abused gun-transfer fee

The current legislative session of the Virginia General Assembly is conspicuously light on bills pertaining to hunting and fishing. Acrimonious, decades-long debate over Sunday hunting was settled last year. Blissful gridlock reigns with divided party leadership in the House of Delegates (Republican) and the Senate (Democrat). Precious little will get done, something I guess most sane Virginians perceive as a good thing.

Both parties offered myriad bills designed to tighten or loosen the state’s recently tightened gun legislation. Democrats running the show in the last couple of years rammed through enough gun control measures to make Virginia resemble New York or California. This session, bills proposing to further tighten things die in the Republican-held House while bills attempting to reverse some restrictions fail in the Democrat-majority Senate.

There is one issue I wish they would address. It relates to a 2020 law that now requires a person or business with a federal firearms licenses to broker all private firearms sales. Everyone, even your longtime neighbors and friends, must undergo background checks before a gun is transferred.

As approved, section 18.2-308.2:5 of the Code of Virginia requires licensed dealers to charge $2 for the State Police check. The law then states, “The dealer may charge and retain an additional fee not to exceed $15 for obtaining a criminal history record information check on behalf of a seller.”

The work involved typically takes 5-10 minutes. I haven’t found a single dealer doing the transfer at the specified fee. Most dealers refuse to handle private transactions. Those that do — at least those I personally contacted in Fredericksburg and the Northern Neck — charge $45 to $55. I have heard of some dealers further south charging around $20.

Of course, the politicians who voted for this don’t care a speck about gun owners being gouged. Apparently, a $52 charge to transfer a $150 rifle to a friend is of no consequence.

My guess is many gun owners ignore this new law. Some, though, can’t afford to be slapped with a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The thing is, if politicians are going to enact onerous laws for law-abiding gun owners, there must be follow through to ensure people subject can follow them easily with minimal financial pain. Clearly, this isn’t happening. I wrote to six senior Republican members of the House of Delegates, including my own, outlining this issue and asking for legislative redress. The silence back was deafening. Pathetic. Fix it! Honest people are getting hosed.

Here is a crazy one. Del. Marie E. March, R-7th District, filed House Bill (HB) 1811 that would establish a continuous open season for white-tailed deer with any weapon permitted by law. Basically, the Board of Wildlife Resources would see its authority to set seasons stripped, with the agency only allowed to close or shorten a season under extreme conditions related to species scarcity.

I can’t imagine this going anywhere.

Politicians like to bestow free stuff. People getting free stuff tend to vote for people who gave them free stuff. Every year, myriad bills aim to give certain classes of people free stuff, even though agencies that administer the programs, services or benefits have bills to pay.

For example, the Department of Wildlife Resources loses considerable money due to license-purchase exemptions, especially those that make it free for landowners and their immediate family down to the grandkids to hunt, fish and trap on property owned by the family.

Del. James Edmunds, R-60th District, has HB 2470, which would amend the law to provide that any new freebies or discounts granted by the General Assembly after July 1, 2023 will be offset by the state for the full amount of the last revenue. The DWR would have to keep detailed records outlining the losses.

One anti-hunting bill failed early in a House of Delegates subcommittee. Del. Kaye Kory, D-38th, presented a bill that would have prohibited contests and competitions offering cash or prizes for trapping or killing coyotes or other fur-bearing animals. Similar legislation failed last year and in 2021 the DWR also considered enacting a regulation banning predator hunting contests.

The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation has been a staunch opponent of such bans, noting they are “often the tip of spear for anti-hunting interests to try to gain a foothold in their efforts to curb legal, regulated hunting.”

Other new legislation (HB 1664 and SB 897) proposes a “Governor's Blue Catfish Industries Development Fund.” This is designed to support the commercial blue catfish industry, with localities able to apply for grants or loans after establishing a relationship with a new or expanding business processing, flash freezing, or otherwise trying to make money with blue catfish.

Here are a couple favorites that aren’t outdoors related. First, both HJ 458 and SJ 224 call for General Assembly term limits — three consecutive terms for the Senate and six consecutive for the House. The House bill also enacts limits on local politicians at the county, city, town, or constitutional office level.

Good luck. Even though most people are sick of career politicians, it’s hard to imagine getting enough votes to limit the political careerist gravy train.

Another good one (HB 2325) would prohibit Virginia agricultural land from being owned or leased by foreign governments.

Deer–dog study coming — again

Members of the Board of Wildlife Resources had their ears severely bent Jan. 19 by private property holders fed up with trespassing dogs running deer over their land for months at a time. The board unanimously approved formation of “an ad hoc advisory committee to consider the rights of landowners and hunters and advise the board on possible changes to regulations that might address some of the current issues.”

Region 4 board member George Terwilliger made the motion to assemble the committee, noting, "The board and the department have a responsibility to act. Landowners have rights that have to be protected.”

Virginia DWR Executive Director Ryan Brown said, “We will begin work on that effort very quickly, consistent with our board’s direction and to make the most of momentum that came from today’s interaction among those who spoke on behalf of their organizations.”

Previous studies date back at least 15 years. Public comments received as part of the DWR’s regulatory scoping process saw deer hunting with dogs the most cited issue across the last two cycles.