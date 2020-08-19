KEN PERROTTE: Bass off the hook with amended management plan

THE VIRGINIA Marine Resources Commission recently announced it would not implement the Striped Bass Bonus Fish Program as suggested under the agency’s 2019 management actions for striped bass.
This was going to be a program where anglers could purchase one tag per year to harvest a single, trophy sized fish larger than the legal limit, which is currently 36 inches.
The reason for taking this proposed program off the table was the urgent need to protect the largest female fish. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission determined striped bass, locally referred to by many as “rockfish,” are in a precarious situation due to intense fishing pressure over several years.
The ASMFC amended its striped bass management plan and provided guidance to member states about rebuilding stocks of the popular sportfish. According to VMRC’s announcement, “Upon reviewing scientific advice related to that amendment, MRC decided implementing a bonus tag program for striped bass could be damaging to the stock given the status of the population.”
In an apparent effort to further the scientific knowledge about stripers, agency leaders directed the staff to explore incorporating striped bass into the existing Virginia Game Fish Tagging Program. This program could help fisheries managers gather additional information on movements, habitat preferences and growth rates of the striped bass spawning stock.
The tagging program was established in 1995 as a partnership between VMRC and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. To date, more than 250,000 fish have been tagged, with more than 28,000 recaptured by anglers.
“Given the present circumstances, it would not be prudent to initiate a program that harvests the spawning stock,” said Commissioner Steven G. Bowman. “We’d be better served protecting the large females until we reduce fishing pressure and ensure a healthy population for current and future generations of anglers.”
New Tick/Mosquito Repellant
Last week, we noted that a retired senior wildlife biologist for the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries was battling for his life, the apparent victim of West Nile Virus, which is transmitted by infected mosquitoes.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mosquito- and tickborne diseases are a growing threat in every U.S. state and territory. The number of reported cases of mosquito- and tickborne diseases doubled from 2004 to 2018. Tickborne diseases, such as Lyme and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, represent almost 8 in 10 of all reported vector-borne disease cases in the U.S. Increasing risk from these diseases means increasing demands on federal, state, and local health departments and vector control agencies.
Now, another tool is in the prevention arsenal. The CDC announced that a new active ingredient for use in insecticides and insect repellents was recently registered by the Environmental Protection Agency. The CDC discovered this new ingredient, called “nookatone,”years ago and has been developing its potential uses.
According to the CDC, the new ingredient repels and kill ticks, mosquitoes and a wide variety of other biting pests. Nootkatone is responsible for the distinctive smell and taste of grapefruit and is widely used in the fragrance industry to make perfumes and colognes. It is found in minute quantities in Alaska yellow cedar trees and grapefruit skin.
Since 2014, CDC has partnered with a company called Evolva, which was awarded in 2017 a Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) contract with the key objective of advancing the development of nootkatone and nootkatone-based products for protection against mosquito-borne diseases.
Now, according to the CDC, Evolva, is in “advanced discussions with leading pest control companies for possible commercial partnerships.” New consumer products may be commercially available as early as 2022. Besides incorporating it in traditional applications such as sprays, some researchers are wondering how well it might work as an ingredient in some soaps. Nootkatone would be listed as an active ingredient, not as the brand name of the product.
Studies show that when nootkatone is formulated into insect repellents, they may protect from bites at similar rates as products with other active ingredients already available and can provide up to several hours of protection. The extent to which the new ingredient kills biting pests versus simply repelling them is being studied further. The ingredient seems to work by interfering with the electrical impulses in insect nerve cells, according to some reports.
People who aren’t fans of some of the current insect repellants might like some of the new features of a nookatone-based product. For example, some people don’t like sprays that have heavier concentrations of DEET, one of the most popular repellants. The smell of DEET and its ability to irritate skin can be drawbacks to its use. Other products, whether due to the active ingredient or other components of the spray, can leave an oily film on your skin. Supposedly, nookatone isn’t oily and, as might be expected, smells like grapefruit.
Whatever the case, having another option is a good thing in the seemingly never-ending fight against disease transmitted by insects. We are in high season for ticks, mosquitoes, chiggers and other things that can, at best, make you uncomfortable and, at worst, lay you low. Be sure to guard yourself when venturing afield.
