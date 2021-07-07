KEN PERROTTE: Board passes resolution on using dogs to hunt deer

THE Virginia Board of Wildlife Resources passed a resolution concerning hunting deer with dogs late last month. Four main points were considered for the resolution, but after a meeting that included presentations by organizations and citizens on all sides of the issue, the board decided to only adopt three.

Dropped was a statement related to amending Virginia’s “right-to-retrieve” law, which allows people to enter private property without notice to the landowner if the purpose is to retrieve hunting dogs.

Some private property rights groups are pointing to a U.S. Supreme Court decision released June 23 as a ruling [https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-107_ihdj.pdf] that could eventually end the right-to-retrieve practice, regardless of any DWR Board resolution.

Virginia DWR sources shared that the Supreme Court decision did factor into the board decision to strike proposed language related to the right-to-retrieve law from the resolution

The 6-3 Supreme Court decision ruled that the government cannot force people to allow third parties to trespass on their property. The decision struck down the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board rule that gave union organizers the right to physically access farm property to solicit workers.