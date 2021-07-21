KEN PERROTTE: Canada reopens borders to vaccinated U.S. hunters

The topics and settings are varied, including outhouses, haunted houses, turkey dogs, camping trips, float tubing while varmint hunting and many more. Mize artfully weaves each story together, with clever phrasing, dialogue, similes and metaphors.

You might even see a little Beanpole in yourself. But watch out for hunting buddies like Jim. Sure, they’ll tag along and be generally supportive. They will also rat you out, sharing all your insecurities, missteps, human foibles and more. And they won’t just do it at camp or work or the neighborhood bar, they’ll put it in a book!

The book recently garnered a “Best Book” category first place in the Professional Outdoor Media Association’s Pinnacle Awards. This and any of Jim’s books would be an excellent gift. Of course, you could always give it a quick read before gift wrapping. That’s probably what Beanpole would do.

You can order the books through Amazon or directly from Mize by going to acreektricklesthoughit.com. The price is $12.95. If there is anything you would like written in the book by Jim Mize personally, please include that information in the notes section when placing your order.

