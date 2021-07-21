KEN PERROTTE: Canada reopens borders to vaccinated U.S. hunters

AMERICAN hunters and anglers who scheduled expeditions to Canada this fall likely will be able to make the trips if they can prove that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
After a 16-month closure, the Canadian government announced July 19 that it is opening its border to vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9 and other vaccinated international travelers on Sept. 7. Entry to Canada remains prohibited for unvaccinated U.S. travelers.
The Canadian Public Health Agency said increased vaccination rates in Canada, declining COVID-19 cases and reduced pressure on health care capacity, prompted the opening.
This is good news. Many Canadian friends have lamented the restrictions. Outfitters, guides and many rural communities have suffered due to the prohibition on hunters, anglers and other tourists during the pandemic.
“Fully vaccinated” refers to receiving the full series of a vaccine (or combination of vaccines) accepted by the Government of Canada at least 14 days prior to entering Canada. Currently, those vaccines are manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD, and Johnson & Johnson.
Travelers must provide evidence, paper or digital, supporting their vaccination in English, French or with a certified translation (along with the original). They must also provide COVID-19-related information electronically through ArriveCAN (the app or web portal) including proof of vaccination prior to departing for Canada. Failure to enter information into ArriveCAN will result in denial of boarding to any plane headed to Canada.
All travelers must produce proof of a negative PCR or molecular test taken within 72 hours of entry. Fully vaccinated travelers will not need a post-arrival test unless they have been randomly selected to complete a Day 1 COVID-19 molecular test.
Submitting false information on vaccination status could result in a fine of up to $750,000 (Canadian), six months imprisonment or both.
Visitors must still present a suitable quarantine plan, and be prepared to quarantine, should they not meet all exemption conditions. Anyone entering Canada also must follow provincial and territorial public health measures.
This could be a bit of a moving target, like many rules related to COVID-19. The best advice is to closely monitor official agencies, such as the Canadian Public Health Agency [https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health.html], for the latest developments. The U.S. has not yet said if it will allow Canadians to enter across the land border for non-essential travel.
Bookings, cancellations and rebookings created uncertainty in the community of traveling hunters and anglers. That uncertainty deterred me from applying for a New Brunswick moose tag. A scheduled hunt to Newfoundland in 2020 was scrapped. I don’t know if it can be rescheduled, since many hunt windows for 2021 and 2022 have been filled with hunters who continually shifted plans a year to the right.
Hunting With Beanpole
Jim Mize, an award-winning South Carolina author who tends to come off as the reserved, quiet type, has a funny bone the size of a moose rib imbedded in his body.
Mize’s first two books, “The Winter of our Discount Tent” and “A Creek Trickles Through it,” drew splendid reviews. His work, usually in the outdoor humor arena, has been published in Gray’s Sporting Journal, Field & Stream, Fly Fisherman and more. And now, published last year during the COVID-19 doldrums, is “Hunting with Beanpole,” a collection of vignettes about a skinny guy nicknamed Beanpole, who appears to be a tad nervous, maybe a little “simple,” and always good-hearted and well-intentioned. Oh, and Beanpole Boggs also happens to have a hunting buddy named Jim.
The easy-reading 133-page book has 27 short, fun-reading stories about various adventures (or as Mize notes “misadventures”). Each story develops quickly, prompting early smiles and frequent chuckles.
The variety of experiences and the interplay between Beanpole and Jim will have many outdoor enthusiasts nodding their heads in agreement and understanding; after all, haven’t we all had some “pants down” happenings in the natural world? Don’t we all wish there were no witnesses to some of our most embarrassing moments? How often do our plans, both careful and impromptu, go awry?
The topics and settings are varied, including outhouses, haunted houses, turkey dogs, camping trips, float tubing while varmint hunting and many more. Mize artfully weaves each story together, with clever phrasing, dialogue, similes and metaphors.
You might even see a little Beanpole in yourself. But watch out for hunting buddies like Jim. Sure, they’ll tag along and be generally supportive. They will also rat you out, sharing all your insecurities, missteps, human foibles and more. And they won’t just do it at camp or work or the neighborhood bar, they’ll put it in a book!
The book recently garnered a “Best Book” category first place in the Professional Outdoor Media Association’s Pinnacle Awards. This and any of Jim’s books would be an excellent gift. Of course, you could always give it a quick read before gift wrapping. That’s probably what Beanpole would do.
You can order the books through Amazon or directly from Mize by going to acreektricklesthoughit.com. The price is $12.95. If there is anything you would like written in the book by Jim Mize personally, please include that information in the notes section when placing your order.
Quota Hunts
Virginia’s many quota hunts are now open for application on the Department of Wildlife Resources’ “Go Outdoors Virginia” [https://gooutdoorsvirginia.com/] site. Quota hunts provide hunters opportunities to access public lands that otherwise may be closed to hunting. Hunters can participate in random drawings to hunt waterfowl, white-tailed deer, black bear, quail, rabbits and turkeys.
Application fees are $7.50 for each hunt and are nonrefundable.
Ken Perrotte: