KEN PERROTTE: Cobb takes charge of state wildlife law enforcement

“One of the biggest things we did in the last three years is to get that citizen feedback system going. We want to know where we’ve done a good job and where we need to improve,” Cobb said, “and where we can do better. Let us know—by phone call, our automated system or even an anonymous letter.”

When it comes to responding to citizen calls, Cobb said, “Our most important cases are the ones reported by the public; it is critical that we fully investigate these calls and provide them with quality public service.”

Cobb has been a road warrior for the past month, traveling to DWR’s regions and meeting with his officers and other staff members his division supports. Meeting with regional sergeants, the officers he calls “the most important people when it comes to frontline work and running teams,” has been a priority. When it comes to these personal communications, he says he is more in the “receive mode” versus the “transmit mode,” soliciting ideas for the near-term roadmap forward he is developing.