KEN PERROTTE: Election Day victory is deer meat in the freezer

AS THE FRENZY of the 2020 political season prepared to crash to some sort of train wreck close, only one thing was left to do Tuesday: head to the woods for deer hunting.

My friend Bruce Lee in Essex County graciously opens his sprawling, well-managed farm to me a couple of times each deer season. He has practiced a form of quality deer management there for decades, and his trail camera images of some of the property’s bucks are impressive.

“Bring along your neighbor Dan [Josselyn], too,” Lee said.

I asked if I could swap Dan for his 14-year-old son Colton, an avid hunter and my partner in a new wild game cooking video series we’re doing in concert with The Hunting Wire. This could be a chance to get some venison and some video footage.

“Bring ‘em both,” Lee said.

We arrived in mid-afternoon, quickly heading to one of the artfully crafted, two-person blinds on the property to shoot some video scenes. Before long, it was time to get to our individual stands.

Colton was in a stand that I was familiar with, abuttting a patch of oaks with a small food plot in front. My grandson Kenny killed his first buck nearly 10 years ago from that stand. Everyone was optimistic for Colton’s chances of seeing deer.