KEN PERROTTE: Even in a pandemic, there's reason to give thanks

I didn’t know enough to appreciate it; it just “was.” Those early years, hunting in and around foothills of the Green Mountains nurtured my lifelong love of ancient stone walls, the kind we often found on forested, gentle hillsides. They always prompted wonder about the people who stacked those stones.

We were 16 or 17 years old in 1974, but there we were in Vermont’s rugged, wild Northeast Kingdom. Those were big woods then; still, are I hear. We had a wicked snowstorm just before that late November hunt. What a rush it was when partridge exploded from spruce trees, showering me in powdery snow as I trudged past.

I carried my dad’s “sporterized” .303 British rifle with iron sights and loaded with 180-grain soft point rounds. Back then, a box of ammo might last you a decade.

Everyone contributed to meals and expenses. To minimize camp cooking, most food was prepared the day before we left and refrigerated until we heated it up. It sticks out in my memory that Shack brought Hamburger Helper, the stroganoff variety, I think. My mom made a pot of her special, shredded chicken and gravy. It was heavenly, especially when served over buttered biscuits.