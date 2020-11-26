KEN PERROTTE: Even in a pandemic, there's reason to give thanks

Thanksgiving 2020 - Hmpf.
The last nine months were hurtful on a global basis, injuring health, businesses, relationships and more. This was the year destined for grand adventures – Africa, Europe, Canada, plus trips to six states. Except for fishing trips to Michigan and North Carolina’s Outer Banks, though, it has been a mostly stay-near-home experience.
We loaded the boat with tuna on our June trip to Oregon Inlet and I caught my first salmon on a fly in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. I am certainly thankful for those experiences and the people who shared them with me.
I finally tried mushroom foraging; cool stuff. Along with my 14-year-old neighbor Colton Josselyn, we started a wild game cooking video series for The Hunting Wire. Great fun.
Then there’s my puppy Jameson–always good for a mood lift. And, I haven’t had a haircut since January. My hair is the longest it has been since the week before I left for military service decades ago. Heck, I’m thankful I still have some hair, even if it’s mostly a wavy, gray mullet right now.
Of course, we have family and friends, those for whom we all strive to be thankful. This year has seen families fracture, often along generational lines, in a way likely not witnessed since the Civil War. Politics and differing world views drive that division.
People who love the outdoors and spend considerable time in the woods or on the water seem to be weathering this year of pandemic and problems moderately well. Hunters and anglers are well-adapted to doing things alone or in small groups. The outdoors is a place of respite. This year, it is a refuge from coronavirus. It could be a haven from politics, too, if we would just put down our smartphones.
Just about everyone I know has family or friends who have been infected with the virus. Some had rough times and survived. Others saw no problem. Some, unfortunately, lost loved ones for whom the virus compound existing conditions.
The untimely death of a high school friend last weekend prompted reflection. Steve was deer hunting in Vermont when he died. He was one grade behind me in high school. His older brother, Jim, was a grade ahead. Both liked to hunt and fish, and we shared a couple of adventures.
Thanks for the Memories
Contemplation comes easily when enjoying the quietude of a deer stand, watching a beautiful world wake up around you. Hearing about Steve kindled memories of a time in high school when Jim, schoolmates Fred and Randy (nicknamed “Shack”) and I rented for a week a rustic deer camp in Vermont.
Vermont had a largely libertarian demeanor then, a “don’t-mess-with-me-and-I-won’t-mess-with-you” personality, especially once you got away from the Burlington area. Any land that wasn’t posted was open to hunting, even without asking.
I didn’t know enough to appreciate it; it just “was.” Those early years, hunting in and around foothills of the Green Mountains nurtured my lifelong love of ancient stone walls, the kind we often found on forested, gentle hillsides. They always prompted wonder about the people who stacked those stones.
We were 16 or 17 years old in 1974, but there we were in Vermont’s rugged, wild Northeast Kingdom. Those were big woods then; still, are I hear. We had a wicked snowstorm just before that late November hunt. What a rush it was when partridge exploded from spruce trees, showering me in powdery snow as I trudged past.
I carried my dad’s “sporterized” .303 British rifle with iron sights and loaded with 180-grain soft point rounds. Back then, a box of ammo might last you a decade.
Everyone contributed to meals and expenses. To minimize camp cooking, most food was prepared the day before we left and refrigerated until we heated it up. It sticks out in my memory that Shack brought Hamburger Helper, the stroganoff variety, I think. My mom made a pot of her special, shredded chicken and gravy. It was heavenly, especially when served over buttered biscuits.
We rose before the sun, donned our red-and-black-checked woolens, and slogged all day in the deep woods. We got no deer. We saw no deer. We didn’t even see a track! I must contrast that experience with the expectations of success some novice hunters seem to have today. Back then, it took many of us years to tag our first deer.
I am thankful for those deer camp memories. So many wonderful camps have followed.
Fast-forwarding a few decades, I realize my boyhood in Vermont was but a fraction of my life’s experiences. Half of my life has been spent in Virginia.
I am thankful that about 20 years of that time will surely be called the “good old days” of Old Dominion deer hunting. Exploding human population, encroaching development into wild places, “clean” farming and more are denting outdoors lifestyles and passions many of us enjoy. We older hunters can have difficulty adjusting to the “new normal.” For young hunters, this is the only normal they know.
I am thankful for the many hunters I have mentored in some fashion over the years, hopefully planting a responsible conservation ethic that underpins each future pull of their trigger or release of an arrow long after I’m gone.
As I recall him, Steve never had much bad to say about anybody. The story goes he apparently shot a buck, managed to get it his truck and then died. I always joked, somewhat, that someone would find me slumped in my tree stand. Now, though, I’m getting too old to climb trees.
I hope that deer was the buck of a lifetime for Steve.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. As a writer, I am profoundly grateful for anyone who takes the time to read.
