KEN PERROTTE: Fishing with an old friend is just what the doctor ordered

Weeks of home recovery were needed before any fishing could be considered. But by the end of April, it was time to get something scheduled.

It was good to see the old boy, looking trim but impacted by the ordeal, pulling his truck into my driveway. The boat was hooked up, the nightcrawlers were lively, and the weather was beautiful.

We launched and set out on precisely the relaxing fishing trip we planned. We drifted those nightcrawlers under bobbers in the Rappahannock River.

For me, there has always been something meditative about executing a cast and then just watching the bobber, waiting for something to tug it under the surface. Is there any true fisherman who still doesn’t get that 5-year-old’s sense of glee when the bobber goes down?

You can catch almost anything fishing this way. I’ve caught white perch, small bass and crappie, but catfish are the typical takers. They didn’t disappoint. A handful of channel cats were mixed in with the blues. Many of the fish were in the early stages of spawning and they were healthy and hungry.

Eli was amazed.

“I thought you could only catch catfish on a tight line and usually fishing at night,” he said. “This is a fun!”