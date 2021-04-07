KEN PERROTTE: Florida fishing offers fabulous fun

THE FEISTY pinfish attached to my circle hook seemed a little nervous as it swam beneath the water’s surface in southwest Florida last week. Anxious bait usually means the ultimate source of its doom hunting nearby. It signals the angler to prepare for a bite.

A solid thump, then a bent rod, then a flash of silver erupting from the water, twisting, twirling before splashing horizontally back into the drink.

Hooking a tarpon is one thing; landing one is another. My experiences with big tarpon are less than laudatory. Never have I managed to keep a powerful, grown tarpon on the line for more than 30 seconds.

The typical scenario sees the fish usually throwing the hook on the first leap and always by the second. But this tarpon, while having all the athletic abilities of its forefathers, was a youngster. It must not have yet mastered the full tarponesque, Houdini-worthy, hook-escaping technique.

Last week saw two firsts for me: the tarpon and fishing both coasts of Florida during a single trip to the Sunshine State. The opportunity came when I decided to drive to a mid-year business meeting of the Association of Great lakes Outdoor Writers executive board, of which I am a member.