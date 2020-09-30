KEN PERROTTE: Fly-fishing for salmon in Michigan can hook even a novice

These smaller salmon might be more my speed, fly-fishing novice that I am. I accepted the rod and with Kettlewell acting as my “net man” and coach, stalked into position.

It was a matter of figuring out the speed and angle of the drift. Cast too far and hangups on the rocky bottom were likely. Cast too short and the fly is past the fish almost as soon as it hits the water. It was like Goldilocks looking for the just-right bed. Well, kind of...

Eventually, I figured it out and began doing both roll and overhand casts, dropping the fly about 10 feet into the current above the fish and then manipulating it in the fast drift by tugging the the line. Salmon are intent on spawning, but these fish were fresh in from the lake and still bright green. Put the fly before their nose enough times and one might get irritated enough to take it.

The largest male finally had enough. It was exciting to watch him break right a few inches and try to slurp in the fly. He missed or I missed, but somehow it worked out. I simply stopped the drift, gave the line a tug and, “boom,” he nailed the fly.

These salmon are only about 18 inches long, but my adrenaline rush soared 18 miles high. I played the feisty fish for a minute while Kettlewell jockeyed for position with the net. Soon, I was gratefully holding my first salmon on the fly.