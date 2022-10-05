KEN PERROTTE: For budding outdoorsman Eddy, it's all relative

How hunters and conservationists are made is an often-deliberated topic. While a predisposition for hunting created over millennia may be baked into the DNA of every human, today’s conservationists are nurtured and grown.

Some find mentors who will guide them, teaching them the ways of the woods. Others are more fortunate, having a loving relative who spent years awaiting the opportunity to pass along his or her skills, knowledge and passions to a willing descendant.

Such is the case with 10-year-old Mason Eddy of King George County. His grandfather Roger Summers, a semi-retired carpenter, seems to have waited his entire 69 years for a chance to immerse himself in teaching a grandchild about hunting. Two of his four grandkids live in Florida. Mason’s older sister Ava has rabbit hunted with her grandfather with some success and deer hunted a couple times with her dad Mike.

Mason, though, is his grandfather’s shadow, whenever school and family requirements permit. He has tagged along with Summers for years, eventually learning how to shoot and carrying a shotgun for spring turkeys.

“He really learned a lot, came a long way from 8 to 10 years old,” Summers said. “For one, he’s gotten smarter and more curious. He asks questions all the time. He wants to learn.”

Mason took a mature tom this year while hunting with Summers from a ground blind on an expansive hunting property Summers has owned for decades on the south side of Fort A.P. Hill in Caroline County. And now, after last week’s early youth deer hunting weekend, he adds the title “successful deer hunter” to his young resume.

Summers maintains several ladder stands and a couple of multi-person elevated box blinds on the property. Mason was hunting with a rifle chambered in a light-recoiling 6mm, which shoots bullets nearly identical to the popular .243 Winchester. Rifle hunters in Caroline and many other counties need to be elevated positions to use rifles.

“He spotted the deer first, heading toward a beanfield from the woods behind us,” Summers recalled. “I only saw two, but he said there were a lot more.”

The deer moved into the field and Mason took aim as his grandpa continuously coached him on when he had a quality shot. Summers stuffed his jacket beneath the boy’s rifle to give him an optimum rest. The youngster fired, dropping a 99-pound doe in the field. The remaining deer bolted but Mason was able to find one that paused by a large tree. He recentered the scope’s crosshairs and collected doe number two, this one an 88-pounder. It was a heart-thumping, exciting moment for the “boys.”

Summers retrieved the deer, snapped a single photo, and then brought them back to his cabin where he has an ample, well-equipped skinning and meat processing operation. The duo skinned and quartered the deer. The next day it was fully processed into meat that’ll provide dozens of nutritious meals.

“I’m getting a lot of meat for my family!” the boy exclaimed. His mom Heather shared on Facebook, “When he got home, he asked me to pinch him to make sure he wasn’t dreaming; he was still so excited.”

The next day, venison graced the dining table at the Summers’ home. Mason’s grandmother Karen praised the boy, saying, “Mason, we really appreciate you getting our supper for us.”

“I think he’s hooked,” Summers said. “I know, for me, it was one of the best hunting days of my life.

Summers and I were discussing his habitat improvement projects a couple years ago. He and Mason had spent a day getting their hands dirty, planting several fruit and mast-bearing trees.

“I probably won’t live long enough to see these trees fully grown but, someday, this may all be his,” Summers said.

It had me recalling a 17th Century quote from Thomas Fuller. It goes, ““He that plants trees loves others besides himself.”

Trout Stocking Season

Nearly one million brook, brown, rainbow and tiger trout will be stocked into 200 waters throughout Virginia between Oct. 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, according to the Department of Wildlife Resources. These stockings support a diverse array of fishing opportunities including put-and-take, delayed-harvest and catch-and-release waters for some 60,000 anglers annually.

DWR’s five trout hatcheries (Coursey Springs, Marion, Montebello, Paint Bank, and Wytheville) are open daily. All anglers over age 16 need a trout license, plus freshwater fishing license, to fish designated stocked trout waters between October 1 and June 15.

Get more information about stocking schedules and hatcheries at dwr.virginia.gov/fishing/fish-stocking.

Anti-Lead Pushback

U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman (VA-01) and Rep. Bruce Westerman AR-04), the House Natural Resources Committee’s ranking member, have introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that protects sportsmen’s access and ability to hunt and fish on national wildlife refuges.

The “Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act of 2022” prohibits the Secretary of the Interior or the Secretary of Agriculture from banning the use of lead ammunition or fishing tackle on federal lands and waters.

Last week, Montana Sen. Steve Daines introduced an identical bill in the Senate.

Both bills block the newly implemented, controversial and, many conservation groups say, arbitrary, “2022-2023 Station-Specific Hunting and Sport Fishing Regulations,” that phase out lead ammunition and fishing tackle on many national refuges. Some groups assert the lead ban is kowtowing to the Center for Biological Diversity, which has sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Pushes for nationwide bans on lead ammunition are often seen as part of the strategies used by antihunting organizations to undermine sportsmen and women.

The bills include an exception that allows for the regulation of lead ammo or tackle, but only if it can be proven with specific science that the lead is causing declines in a wildlife population and the regulations are consistent with state law.