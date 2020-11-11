KEN PERROTTE: Foraging for mushrooms can make you a fun guy

While several edible varieties exist, Heilman advises not sampling the whole buffet.

“I see a lot of people on Facebook groups who are going about it the hard way,” he said. “They’re going out in the woods, collecting everything, then trying to identify it all.

“That’s a total mess—and a good way to get poisoned. Instead, I recommend learning about what grows in your area, when it grows, and how to identify it.”

He also advises learning about each edible mushroom’s poisonous lookalikes and how to tell them apart. Once you are comfortable with a couple of varieties, look just for those you can positively identify. Add to your repertoire as you gain more experience.

“Start with easy mushrooms, like chicken of the woods, that don’t have poisonous lookalikes,” he advises. “Honestly, there are some people out there who are not cut out for it. I don’t know if they don’t have the patience to do it right, or if they have no aptitude for differentiating between species. It’s better to find another hobby than to be in the position where you have to find a new liver.”