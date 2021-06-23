KEN PERROTTE: Fossil fanatics sink their teeth into shark-tooth hunting

ARCADIA, Fla.—Armed with a shovel, a ¼-inch sifting screen and optimism, we launched canoes and set out on a hunting expedition, looking for things (or at least parts of things) that have been dead for millions of years.
The hunting ground was a stretch of the Peace River in southwest Florida, a historic waterway draining into Charlotte Harbor.
Inspecting the sifter after you gently shake free the sand is like opening a box of Forrest Gump chocolates; you never know what you’re going to get. Countless small pieces of black, broken rock that look like nothing (but were once part of something) fill the screen. Sometimes, fossilized pieces of turtle shells or small bones from various critters are in the mix.
The main prize, however, are shark teeth.
The Florida Museum website [floridamuseum.ufl.edu/discover-fish/sharks/fossil/basics] explains that fossils are remains, traces, or impressions of ancient life preserved in rocks. These include mineralized bones, teeth and shells as well as casts of footprints, scales, skin, hair and dung. Certain conditions must exist for fossilization to occur. Tissue must be insulated from microbial destruction and a supply of soluble minerals must exist to take the place of that tissue. Once-living tissues may be replaced over eons to create a cast in stone of the original structure.
A Guided Tour
Trent Anthney of Canoe Outfitters Peace River [facebook.com/CanoeOutpostPeaceRiver] was leading Jennifer Huber and me on the trip. Huber is a former tourism official for Charlotte Harbor and has a popular “Solo Girl Travel” blog. We had a couple of hours to learn about the river and Anthney, who has guided countless groups, was eager to share the many ways fossil hunters can fill their tags, figuratively speaking.
The river was full of groups of families and friends camping. Music danced over the water from small boats and kayaks with modern boom boxes. Just about every spot with a small beach had canoes pulled ashore with people playing or hunting in knee-to-waist-deep water. The river is relatively shallow, which makes fossil hunting easier, especially in the early spring before the rainy season begins.
The water depth lets you easily walk around, feeling the riverbed with your feet or using a snorkeling mask to take a firsthand look. You are looking for places with good sections of large gravel-like material. If quantity is the goal, namely smaller fossilized teeth, usually under an inch long, using the shovel and sifter is a fast way to work.
Importantly, digging is allowed only in the river. It is against the law to dig into the riverbanks.
Anthney submerged his wood-framed sifter, which was ringed with foam flotation pieces. He stepped on it to hold it down, then took a couple of shovelfuls of gravel and dumped them underwater onto the sifter. A cloud of silt rushed downstream as he carefully let the sifter rise to the surface. A couple of gentle shakes and he was soon quickly inspecting the myriad rocks and shapes leftover.
“I usually get at least one shark tooth with every sift,” he said. “Ah, here’s one–a mako.”
Anthney explained how to tell if a tooth was a top or bottom tooth and how the tooth would have been oriented in a shark’s powerful jaws. Nature designed them such that they helped hold prey and pull it into the shark’s mouth.
We found teeth from multiple species. To my layman’s eye, a shark’s tooth is a shark’s tooth, but Anthney, after decades of experience, easily determines the species. Less than an hour of sifting saw us collect about two dozen small teeth.
Why are shark teeth relatively easy to find? Well, some sharks can have up to 3,000 in their mouths. Sharks regenerate teeth throughout their life. In some sharks, a new set of teeth develops every two weeks. A shark can lose over 30 000 teeth in its lifespan – hence a lot of fossils to find.
Mega Teeth
The real prizes are the large teeth of an extinct shark called a megalodon, purported to be ancestors of today’s great whites. Some were up to 60 feet long. Their teeth can be several inches long and wide. Perfectly formed megalodon fossils that show the root, crown and other related structures can be worth thousands of dollars. Even run-of-the-mill megalodon teeth can fetch hundreds.
Shark fossils is they can turn up in interesting places. Remember, much of the landscape, especially in Florida, was once covered by ocean, so places that are mostly dry now can still have deposits with huge numbers of fossils.
Anthney likes to snorkel when looking for megalodon teeth.
“I just move along, fanning the bottom,” he said. “I can cover a lot of area and see larger things people sifting don’t find. Plus, I’m not digging holes in the riverbed.”
Serious fossil hunters also have to be a bit intrepid, getting away from the crowds and willing to explore places and structures others are unwilling to tackle. This can include places where storms have created snags with dead trees partly in the water.
Anthney laughed as minnows nibbled at his skin while he felt around one particular snag.
“One time I was doing this, I grabbed a tail of an alligator that was in there,” he said, adding he practically levitated out of the water and got away as quickly as possible.
Local Options
Shark tooth hunting is also popular in many locales along the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. Westmoreland State Park has a beach that’s popular with fossil hunters. Chippokes Plantation State Park in Surry County is also popular. Calvert Cliffs State Park [https://dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/pages/southern/calvertcliffs.aspx] or Purse State Park [go-maryland.com/Purse-State-Park] in Maryland are other options.
I have even stumbled onto shark teeth just looking at gravelly beaches along the Rappahannock.
Be mindful of where you’re hunting, though. Some locations, such as national park lands prohibit fossil hunting or other forms of relic hunting.
For more outdoor adventures, hunting, fishing, wild game cooking and videos, including video from the Peace River excursion and another Pont Vedra Beach north of St. Augustine, see www.outdoorsrambler.com.
Ken Perrotte: