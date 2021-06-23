KEN PERROTTE: Fossil fanatics sink their teeth into shark-tooth hunting

A Guided Tour

Trent Anthney of Canoe Outfitters Peace River [facebook.com/CanoeOutpostPeaceRiver] was leading Jennifer Huber and me on the trip. Huber is a former tourism official for Charlotte Harbor and has a popular “Solo Girl Travel” blog. We had a couple of hours to learn about the river and Anthney, who has guided countless groups, was eager to share the many ways fossil hunters can fill their tags, figuratively speaking.

The river was full of groups of families and friends camping. Music danced over the water from small boats and kayaks with modern boom boxes. Just about every spot with a small beach had canoes pulled ashore with people playing or hunting in knee-to-waist-deep water. The river is relatively shallow, which makes fossil hunting easier, especially in the early spring before the rainy season begins.

The water depth lets you easily walk around, feeling the riverbed with your feet or using a snorkeling mask to take a firsthand look. You are looking for places with good sections of large gravel-like material. If quantity is the goal, namely smaller fossilized teeth, usually under an inch long, using the shovel and sifter is a fast way to work.

Importantly, digging is allowed only in the river. It is against the law to dig into the riverbanks.