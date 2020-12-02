KEN PERROTTE: Gift ideas for the outdoor enthusiast on your list

I also tried the ankle fit models in a 400-gram insulation neoprene version. These were great once you had them on, but they were so tight getting on and off that I decided the full fit was the best choice for me.

The boots are considered “unisex” and come in sizes from 4-15. They have an antimicrobial scent control component to help eliminate odors. The “Rubber Mudder” sole is aggressive, offering good traction in mud – which we’ve enjoyed in spades with all the rain. But the boots easily shed whatever muck wants to collect in the treads. I also like the heel kick that gives you leverage when removing the boots.

I’ve tried four different boot brands in recent years. These 1,200-gram insulated Irish Setters rate among the best. The suggested sales price is $209. The boots have a Mossy Oak Break-Up Country camouflage pattern.

Books

Books make good gifts. One I’ve almost finished, thanks to some long sits in the deer stand, is by South Carolinian Jim Casada, who has always proudly referred to himself as a “son of the Smokies.”