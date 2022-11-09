KEN PERROTTE: Knox's retirement means end of an era for Virginia deer hunting

Matt Knox, longtime Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Deer Program manager, is retiring.

He has been my go-to guy for white-tailed deer info in the state for the 25 years I’ve written this column. When the book on Virginia deer hunting is closed, historians might very well footnote Knox’s tenure as the good old days of deer hunting here.

Record or near-record deer kills happened during Knox’s 30-years leading the program. Virginia adapted its management policies, created a comprehensive deer management plan and increasingly used analytical approaches to managing based on the state’s diverse landscapes and habitat.

With 97 major deer management units in Virginia, there is no such thing as a “Virginia deer herd.” Unit by unit, biologists evaluate the antlered buck deer kill per square mile of estimated deer habitat and then recommend trying to increase, decrease or stabilize the deer population.

Other factors are considered, too. For example, the broad landscape area identified as the Northern Piedmont, sustained, high human population growth rates and deer-vehicle collisions are important deer-management issues.

Knox, a University of Georgia graduate, is an avid hunter and routinely out of the office during the first two weeks of early muzzleloader season. In a DWR announcement about his impending retirement, though, he said Virginia should be rightfully proud of a few things. Among them are bans against private, exotic deer farms, high-fence hunting operations and deer feeding during hunting seasons.

Preserving fair-chase principles with the quarry always a truly wild, reared-in-nature whitetail is one of his most cherished legacies, he explained. As he stated in the DWR announcement, “We’re not trying to make it easy to kill a deer. You’re not going to go out there and shoot a deer beside a bait pile in Virginia.”

Deer congregating at bait piles and captive deer enclosures are routinely cited as concerns when it comes to the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease and other viruses.

Show me the bucks

Another DWR deer-related initiative, summarized by Knox and biologist Sarah Peltier, and published by the Virginia Deer Hunters Association, relates to how often hunters see antlered bucks while afield. To those of us who’ve spent decades in the deer woods, the documented best time to kill a buck is a no-brainer: It’s the first two weeks of November.

An annual bow hunter survey conducted by DWR since 1996 shows big improvement in hunter experiences. In the first three years of the survey, hunters said they saw about 10 bucks per 100 hours, averaged out to one buck for every 10 hours afield.

That number jumped dramatically during the 2016 through 2018 reporting window. Hunters then reported some 15.5 bucks per 100 hours – one every 6.5 hours. These numbers, naturally, varied based upon habitat quality across the deer management areas. Hunters on habitat-healthy eastern Virginia private lands saw the most bucks; western Virginia public land hunters saw the fewest.

One suspected reason for the increase is that hunters increasingly practice Quality Deer Management principles, namely letting younger, small-antlered bucks survive. The obvious result is older bucks with bigger antlers. Virginia’s data indicate the state’s male deer age structure has been getting older for decades.

While this is a bow hunter survey, almost all data collected was based on a six-week average running from the first Saturday in October through the first two weeks of November, which overlaps Virginia’s early muzzleloading deer season. The statistics show that hunters wanting to take a buck have their best chances during the first two weeks of November and into the third week. The likelihood increases more than 40 percent during these six weeks, steadily improving as November begins.

The first week of general firearms season also shows substantial numbers of bucks taken. Sometimes, while hunting late in Virginia’s deer season, I’ve mused to friends that we were hunting ghosts. While I’ve killed some nice late-season bucks, most of the big boys fall early.

The DWR’s analysis shows an average of two-thirds of the bucks killed annually are taken by the end of the first week of general firearms deer season. By the end of the second week, 81 percent of the bucks that will be killed have been killed.

At least 60 percent of Virginia’s deer hunters kill at least one deer each fall. Over the last decade, Virginia deer hunters on average kill around 97,000 bucks.

According to DWR’s Cale Godfrey, Virginia’s early archery season deer preliminary totals through Nov. 4 shows 22,658 deer killed, down about 13 percent from 2021. The special early youth/apprentice deer weekend saw 2,360 deer taken, down 25 percent from 2021. Opening weekend of early muzzleloader season tallied 7,203 deer, down about 14 percent from 2021.

Warm hunting weather coupled with a bumper crop of acorns may have contributed to the decreased deer take. But we’re transitioning to frosty mornings and I’m betting the second week of muzzleloading season will yield a bumper bounty of bucks.

Misleading app

Last year, the Virginia DWR saw its logo and a close variation of its name co-opted by a private Canadian company pushing people to download an app. It’s happening again, albeit without the logo.

A couple of weeks ago I received an email from “Virginia Wildlife Resources” asking me to download an app that has precious little to do with hunting in Virginia other some maps. Everything else seems pretty generic.

The “HUNTᐧIN App” is developed by an outfit called Open Ocean Apps Inc., also registered, apparently, in Canada. According to official DWR sources, they have nothing to do with the agency.

I guess apps sometimes help a smartphone user. In my view, though, most of the time they’re just snooping on you, collecting data. The bothersome part is the way these developers and marketers seemingly try to disguise or mislead regarding their affiliations. Using almost verbatim name of the official Virginia agency managing fish and wildlife is not creative, it’s shady.