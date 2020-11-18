KEN PERROTTE: Knuth's art reflected the magnificence, beauty of nature

Walker called Knuth a “gentle soul.”

“Spike’s job was very demanding, and he traveled thousands of miles each year covering the state. There was no such thing as a 9-to-5 job when it came to the work Spike did. He would often work from sunrise to sunsetHowever, I also quickly learned that his family and his faith meant everything to him, and they always came first in a job that was very demanding of his personal time,” Walker said.

Walker has two original Knuth paintings, a kingfisher and a pair of timberdoodles (woodcock), hanging over his fireplace. “I also commissioned him to do a painting of our family home in Pungo along the marsh of Bay Back,” he said, adding that painting was a gift to his parents on their 50th wedding anniversary.

“I remember on more than one occasion Spike would comment about his observations after spending days in the outdoors,” Walker said. “He was always quick to say, ‘Many people will look, but few will ever see the real beauty in nature.’ That perhaps sums up one of Spike’s greatest contributions.