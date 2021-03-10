KEN PERROTTE: Lake Washington is a crappie fishing destination

Like most serious crappie anglers, Hutto uses long rods (10–16-footers) and Garmin “LiveScope” electronics to fish while “spider rigging” or trolling. Eight rods, sporting jigs of various colors and tipped with live minnows are arrayed at the front of the boat when spider rigging. The LiveScope transducer mounted on the trolling motor identifies fish in a cone that extends about 25 feet.

Stealth is key. Move slowly in the water. Crappie are easily spooked. Ideally, the long rods deliver bait to the crappie before the boat or trolling motor scatters the fish. When fish are overly finicky, Hutto will identify them on his scope and then use a single rod to pitch a bait under a slip bobber just past the crappie’s position. Observing both your bait and the fish on the scope is entertaining.

Fishing in about eight feet of water just outside a cypress grove, we boated a couple nice crappie with Hutto. Still, things remained slow.

I also fished Arkansas guide and Pico Lures professional Greg Robinson [https://youtu.be/dE4g3ZcpIyk]. Pico Lures owner Mitch Glenn was also in the boat. Like Hutto, Robinson began by spider rigging in deeper water, figuring the crappie had moved to deeper water during the prolonged cold front. They had previously been staging in the cypress groves, ready for when the water temperatures said it was time to spawn.