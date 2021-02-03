KEN PERROTTE: Mandated gun sale fees shouldn't be an excuse to gouge hunters

VIRGINIA’S spate of new 2020 gun-control laws resulted in the predictable rash of consternation and confusion as law-abiding citizens attempt to meet legal requirements and avoid criminal charges. The laws added citizen burdens and, apparently, financial opportunities for licensed dealers.
People heard for years about the criticality of “closing the gun show loophole,” mainly relating to a desire for private sales at shows to require the same background checks mandated for people buying guns from people or businesses with a federal firearms license (FFL).
Democrats in control of all branches of Virginia’s legislature and administration didn’t stop there, though. Every private transaction, except for transfers to immediate family members, now must have a background check. The new gun laws were steamrolled through last year, were signed by Gov. Ralph Northam and went into effect last July.
The Virginia Code statute covering background checks is 18.2-308.2:5, titled, “Criminal history record information check required to sell firearm; penalty.” It reads, in part, “No person shall sell a firearm for money, goods, services or anything else of value unless he has obtained verification from a licensed dealer in firearms that information on the prospective purchaser has been submitted for a criminal history record information check.”
All firearms background checks are managed through a Virginia State Police system. The state police get a $2 service charge fee for each check. Most licensed dealers have traditionally charged transfer fees to customers, especially those who bought a gun from a retailer elsewhere and the dealer is handling the transaction.
The General Assembly realized that setting up this requirement for nearly every private transaction would likely generate thousands of new background checks each year. These mandatory background checks might be compared to state-required mandatory motor vehicle inspections. Fees for those inspections are capped by law at a reasonable rate.
Similarly, the new background check statute states: “The dealer may charge and retain an additional fee not to exceed $15 for obtaining a criminal history record information check on behalf of a seller.” Clear enough, right? A person is charged $17 to follow the law and not face a Class 1 misdemeanor charge punishable by fine or prison.
Here is where it gets interesting.
A reasonable person might assume that licensed dealers accept the fact that facilitating these new private transaction checks is part of doing business. That capped $15 fee comes with the package.
It turns out that is not necessarily the case.
Last week, I sold a .22 rifle to neighbors. It is, basically a $220 rifle, nothing pricey. This was no gun show loophole sale between two previously unknown parties, but the new law penalizes everyone equally.
Knowing there are several FFL dealers in the region, I called the “mom and pop” store closest to our home, hoping to minimize an already inconvenient process. I asked if they handled private firearms transactions. “We sure do,” was the response.
My neighbor and I visited the store and completed the paperwork the process requires. I asked the person taking the form if the store had handled a lot of these transactions since the law was enacted last year. The answer, essentially, was business is brisk.
As sometimes happens, the computer system delivering the verified background check back to the FFL dealer was slow. My part of the deal was over, so I left. My neighbor soon phoned to say she was charged $52 for the transfer, more than three times the amount specified in the statute.
I checked with the state police and other legal authorities to ask how the charge could be so excessive. Michael Mathews, who manages the Firearms Transaction Center for the State Police, told me that FFL dealers are not required to participate in the private transactions program. Those who agree to help citizens make these transfers in accordance with the law are listed on the State Police website (vsp.virginia.gov/Firearms.shtm).
Fewer than 200 dealers are listed, although several are in the Fredericksburg region. The dealer we visited is not on the list. Some dealers, such as Green Top Sporting Goods in Ashland, opt out because they are simply swamped with their own commercial transactions. Last year set records for firearms sales and 2021 isn’t letting up.
I asked the person monitoring Green Top’s firearms transactions how much would it cost if they were to do them? The answer was, “Well, the law states $17.”
Both Mathews and my neighbor said they spoke with dealer and were told the total $52 bill reflected their policy of charging $50 for firearm transfers. My neighbor said the store agreed to refund $35 but indicated that was the end of their handling of private transactions. “They told me, take my business elsewhere in the future,” my neighbor said.
Fine. Respectable business practices should dictate that you advise a potential customer upfront if you are willing to handle the required background check, but plan on charging a fee well above that specified by law.
My guess is most people probably don’t know about the state police-maintained list of willing dealers. And because many people never read the actual laws, they also don’t know they should not be paying more than $17. Before signing any forms, ask the dealer what the total cost will be. If it is over $17, find someone else if possible.
In my line of work, I make several FFL transactions a year. They are painless, no heavy lifting observed. With the new law, it is a wonder that more people aren’t getting an FFL just to be able to serve this new private transaction clientele. At $15 for a few minutes work, it could be some lucrative extra money.
