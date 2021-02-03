KEN PERROTTE: Mandated gun sale fees shouldn't be an excuse to gouge hunters

My neighbor and I visited the store and completed the paperwork the process requires. I asked the person taking the form if the store had handled a lot of these transactions since the law was enacted last year. The answer, essentially, was business is brisk.

As sometimes happens, the computer system delivering the verified background check back to the FFL dealer was slow. My part of the deal was over, so I left. My neighbor soon phoned to say she was charged $52 for the transfer, more than three times the amount specified in the statute.

I checked with the state police and other legal authorities to ask how the charge could be so excessive. Michael Mathews, who manages the Firearms Transaction Center for the State Police, told me that FFL dealers are not required to participate in the private transactions program. Those who agree to help citizens make these transfers in accordance with the law are listed on the State Police website (vsp.virginia.gov/Firearms.shtm).

Fewer than 200 dealers are listed, although several are in the Fredericksburg region. The dealer we visited is not on the list. Some dealers, such as Green Top Sporting Goods in Ashland, opt out because they are simply swamped with their own commercial transactions. Last year set records for firearms sales and 2021 isn’t letting up.