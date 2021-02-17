KEN PERROTTE: New book gives readers a taste of Siberian hunting

Beyond the hunting adventure, the book also offers keen insight into the people, culture, cuisine and politics.

It reinforces a truism learned by many people who travel to hunt, even to places where our government and theirs do not see eye-to-eye. Namely, people in the country – those with a hunting and fishing ethos—usually overcome cultural differences and get along. Some become lifelong friends. Even the local KGB fellas weren’t so bad after you hunted with them.

The generosity of the local people is revealed, such as the story of a husband and wife who insisted on sleeping on the floor in another room so their American guests could enjoy the comfort of a bed.

I loved the descriptions of the various meals, some palatable and enjoyable; others, politely choked down. Some surprised Guerink, such as a concoction made from a moose’s sinus cavity. A few, like bear paw soup, prompted a raised hand and, “Nyet.”

Then there is vodka. You may have heard about the Russian affectation for vodka; it’s all true, apparently. Just about any positive development in a hunting camp was cause for a celebratory toast (or three, or five).