KEN PERROTTE: New book gives readers a taste of Siberian hunting

HOPPING ABOARD an airplane for Siberia during the waning days of the Cold War with the former Soviet Union might not fit everyone’s notion of ideal travel.
For some intrepid Americans, though, the uncertainty of venturing into the “Evil Empire” was more than offset by the allure of hunting huge brown bear and moose in lands no westerners had visited.
One outdoors writer invited on the first “exploratory safari” to this wilderness became so enamored with the experience that he quickly set up his own outfitting company to bring clients to “The Land of the Bear.”
Denny Guerink, a Michigander who wrote for many newspapers and served as a field editor for Field and Stream magazine, chronicles a quarter-century of Siberian expeditions. His book, “In the Land of the Bear: Danger and Adventure Hunting Brown Bears in Russia’s Forbidding Siberia,” is packed with the type of stories one might expect about people visiting places isolated from most of the world.
Guerink shares dozens of well-told stories. The book includes hair-raising escapades, such as the time a U.S. astronaut and his guide were stalked by a brown bear, the base camp hearing breathless whispers on the radio about the bear circling the men.
The Russian guides, who lived with big bears, appear generally non-plussed in such situations. In this scenario, they threw rocks at the 8-foot-tall bruin because the bear was deemed too small to shoot.
Beyond the hunting adventure, the book also offers keen insight into the people, culture, cuisine and politics.
It reinforces a truism learned by many people who travel to hunt, even to places where our government and theirs do not see eye-to-eye. Namely, people in the country – those with a hunting and fishing ethos—usually overcome cultural differences and get along. Some become lifelong friends. Even the local KGB fellas weren’t so bad after you hunted with them.
The generosity of the local people is revealed, such as the story of a husband and wife who insisted on sleeping on the floor in another room so their American guests could enjoy the comfort of a bed.
I loved the descriptions of the various meals, some palatable and enjoyable; others, politely choked down. Some surprised Guerink, such as a concoction made from a moose’s sinus cavity. A few, like bear paw soup, prompted a raised hand and, “Nyet.”
Then there is vodka. You may have heard about the Russian affectation for vodka; it’s all true, apparently. Just about any positive development in a hunting camp was cause for a celebratory toast (or three, or five).
I won’t give away more about the book. If traveling to exotic, remote destinations to fish or hunt has ever been your dream, or if you have done it and want to recall the wonder and challenges you experienced, check out Guerink’s book.
It is published by Target Communications Outdoor Books (targetcommbooks.com). It is 277 pages long with many black and white photos. It costs $21.95. If you want an inscribed, autographed copy for $25, including shipping and handling, email Guerink at dgoadventures@hotmail.com
Wildlife Viewing Plan
The 102-page Wildlife Viewing Plan, said to be the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resource’s first comprehensive plan related to supporting wildlife viewers (people who intentionally observe, photograph, feed, or collect data about wildlife or visit parks and natural areas because of wildlife) is available for public comment.
You can see this 10-year plan and comment before March 4 at dwr.virginia.gov/about/public-comment-opportunities.
Hunters and anglers, the traditional core constituency groups of the former Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, will likely find the plan ambitious and interesting. Suffice it to say, it appears to be part of a broader agency rebranding/refocusing effort, one that began moving in earnest with the hiring of “watchable wildlife biologists” and the name change.
The plan was co-produced by an 18-member Technical Advisory Committee, composed of DWR staff and a 20-member Stakeholder Advisory Committee, of which only one representative might be said to be affiliated with a hunting or fishing-related organization, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Still to be determined is whether Southwestern Virginia’s small, constrained elk herd is a tourist curiosity or a viable big game species for Virginia hunters in the future.
Here are the four major goals:
Connect diverse segments of the public to wildlife and wildlife viewing in Virginia.
Associated objectives include increasing participation in wildlife viewing among underrepresented gender, ethno-racial, and socioeconomic groups; providing opportunities that promote positive engagement between urban communities and wildlife; fostering an appreciation for wildlife and participation in wildlife viewing among youth and families; supporting viewers with little or no experience so they form enduring connections to wildlife and viewing; and connecting other outdoor recreation groups, such as paddlers and campers, to wildlife viewing.
Provide a variety of wildlife viewing opportunities accessible to all in the Commonwealth.
A Wildlife Recreation Survey indicated that wildlife viewers feel DWR can better serve them by providing more access to locations for viewing birds and other wildlife and more information about already available locations, such as wildlife management areas and the Virginia Bird and Wildlife Trail.
Promote wildlife and habitat conservation through wildlife viewing.
The capacity of wildlife viewers and other recreationists outside of hunting and angling communities to advance wildlife conservation is central to the imperative for fish and wildlife agencies to meaningfully engage with these constituencies.
Connect broader constituencies to the Virginia DWR through wildlife viewing.
Objectives include increasing viewers’ awareness of DWR and its relevance to their activities; promoting two-way dialogue and trust between viewers and the agency; and increasing financial connections between wildlife viewers and DWR’s conservation work.
