KEN PERROTTE: New logo, same mission for National Wild Turkey Federation

The old logo with the three gobblers is phasing out. The new design will become the only logo for the NWTF. So, if you are a fan of the old logo and want to ensure you have one for nostalgia sake, look for those last pieces of officially licensed gear and clothing before inventories run out.

Boating Safety Law

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources recently shared that boaters need to know about new requirements related to engine cutoff devices. These devices, commonly referred to as engine cutoff switches, are designed to prevent a boat-strike injury if an operator is accidentally ejected overboard while underway. The new law, part of the Jan. 1, 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, applies to all federally navigable waterways and will be enforced by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Engine cutoff devices can be located at the helm of the boat or on the tiller or body of an outboard engine and typically connect a boat’s operator to the cutoff switch with a lanyard. Some ECOS devices eliminate the lanyard and rely on wireless proximity devices to shut down an engine if the operator goes overboard.