KEN PERROTTE: Outdoors documents are getting easier to access

Shooting Charges

Two of the three alleged shooters in last season’s deer hunting incidents have been charged with Reckless Handling of a Firearm, a class 1 misdemeanor.

James Stephen Chewning is charged in the first shooting, which happened in Westmoreland County on Nov. 28. A minor child was injured in that incident. The case is scheduled for March 9 in Westmoreland District Court.

In a Jan. 2 shooting incident in New Kent County, James Daniel Wilson is charged with wounding William Vernon Brown. That case is scheduled for April 28 in New Kent General District Court.

A second shooting that happened that day in Sussex County is still under investigation. According to Aaron Proctor, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Freedom of Information Act officer, Luther Joseph Avant is the alleged shooter and William Edward Hoggard Jr., the victim.

Legislative Update

Tracking a few bills in the Virginia General Assembly, it appears hunters soon might not have to fully load muzzleloaders through the muzzle. House Bill 2298 by Matthew Fariss removes the requirement that the propellant be loaded along with the projectile or projectiles in the definitions of muzzleloading rifle and muzzleloading shotgun.