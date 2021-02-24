KEN PERROTTE: Outdoors documents are getting easier to access

A NEW PAGE on the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources website is making it easier to find documents that are available for public comment.
The “About” section of the site has long had a section titled “Public Meetings, Comments and Regulatory process.” However, proposed changes out for comment were sometimes not included on that page, sometimes tucked away elsewhere on the website. Now, a specific, clear “Public Comment Opportunities” link takes viewers to all documents out for comment and provides instructions and timetables for submitting comments.
One document available for comment is titled “2021–22 Migratory Gamebird Season Dates and Bag Limits: Preliminary Federal Frameworks and Staff Proposals.”
Gary Costanzo, the agency’s senior migratory bird biologist, recently presented the recommendations to the DWR Board. Status quo is the basic thrust. Numbers for the 2020–21 season are not available yet, but Virginia’s estimated duck harvest for the 2019–20 season was 15 percent lower than the previous year and 5 percent below the past five-year average. Mallards were the most harvested duck in Virginia, followed by wood ducks, gadwall, bufflehead and scoters.
You can find the recommended seasons and bag limits at dwr.virginia.gov/about/public-comment-opportunities. Comments can be emailed by March 4 to MigratoryGameBirdComments@dwr.virginia.gov. Staff proposals will be presented for final action at the department’s March 18 board meeting.
Shooting Charges
Two of the three alleged shooters in last season’s deer hunting incidents have been charged with Reckless Handling of a Firearm, a class 1 misdemeanor.
James Stephen Chewning is charged in the first shooting, which happened in Westmoreland County on Nov. 28. A minor child was injured in that incident. The case is scheduled for March 9 in Westmoreland District Court.
In a Jan. 2 shooting incident in New Kent County, James Daniel Wilson is charged with wounding William Vernon Brown. That case is scheduled for April 28 in New Kent General District Court.
A second shooting that happened that day in Sussex County is still under investigation. According to Aaron Proctor, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Freedom of Information Act officer, Luther Joseph Avant is the alleged shooter and William Edward Hoggard Jr., the victim.
Legislative Update
Tracking a few bills in the Virginia General Assembly, it appears hunters soon might not have to fully load muzzleloaders through the muzzle. House Bill 2298 by Matthew Fariss removes the requirement that the propellant be loaded along with the projectile or projectiles in the definitions of muzzleloading rifle and muzzleloading shotgun.
The legislation is generally viewed as supporting Federal Ammunition’s new Premium FireStick product, an innovation that radically changes the way muzzleloaders are charged. Instead of pouring granular propellant down the barrel or using pre-formed charges such as Pyrodex, the FireStick uses an polymer casing loaded with Hodgdon Triple Eight powder that inserts from the barrel’s breech. You still must load the bullet from the muzzle. A 209 shotgun primer ignites the charge as the trigger is pulled.
Last year, Traditions Firearms built a NitroFire rifle to handle the new charge. About half of the states in the USA either allow or are exploring the legal use of this new hybrid system. The bill easily passed the House of Delegates and was voted unanimously from the Senate committee that heard it. It looks like it will sail through.
Senator David Marsden’s SB 1274, which requires various agencies to consider and incorporate wildlife corridors into their planning, has passed the Senate and was reported from the House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources on a 21–1 vote.
The DWR would establish a Wildlife Corridor Action Plan and then assist other state agencies and political subdivisions to ensure activities that may impact wildlife are coordinated and integrated. Wildlife corridors are generally positive features that address animal migration needs and how humans can fragment a landscape and sometimes crowd wildlife into islands of habitat.
It may be a slap-on-the-wrist bill, but Delegate Nancy D. Guy’s HB 2159 prohibits the release of nonbiodegradable balloons outdoors and has passed both the House and the Senate. Spent mylar or similar balloons littering the woods and waters are a plague. The bill creates a civil penalty of $25 per balloon to be paid into the Game Protection Fund. The penalty applies to anyone age 16 or older, including corporations.
Add to the “good thing” category Delegate James E. Edmunds II’s HB 1801 ,which raises the penalties for littering on public or private property from $250 to $500.
Passing both the House and Senate is SB 1402 by Todd E. Pillion, relating to trout fishing in designated stocked waters. The bill requires both resident and nonresident anglers to possess a regular season state or county fishing license or a trip fishing license valid for at least five days and a trout license or a special lifetime trout fishing license.
Finally, regarding gun control, HB 2128 by Del. Alfonso H. Lopez increases from three to five business days the time provided for the Virginia State Police to complete a background check before a firearm is transferred. If the State Police indicate that they cannot complete their requirements by the end of the dealer’s fifth business day, the dealer may complete the sale or transfer without being deemed in violation. This passed both bodies on predictable partisan votes.
Rather Acquires Zebco
Rather Outdoors has acquired Zebco Brands, the Tulsa, Okla.-based manufacturer of fishing rods, reels and accessories. Zebco, founded in 1949, is an iconic brand, creating some of the most popular reels and combos in history.
