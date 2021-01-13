KEN PERROTTE: Rascally rabbits can foil even an earnest hunter

But he was correct. I was having a rough day.

Earlier in the hunt, I stood at a field edge with Frank Spuchesi, a dedicated hunter and the man who had half of the pack of dogs we were enjoying this fine January morning. Spuchesi often teams his dogs with the beagles owned by Mickey Ford. The two packs operate well together. Both men easily identify their dogs and what is going on in the thickets by the beagles’ vocalizations.

“This is a perfect morning,” Spuchesi said. “We had a good frost and when that frost just starts to melt atop the ground is when the conditions get great for the dogs. They can really follow the scent.”

He explained that Cricket, a nearly 10-year-old female, was the dog that often “jumped” the rabbit and got things going. She comes by it naturally. Her father Willie was a skilled hunter enshrined in Spuchesi’s beagle hall of fame.

“That’s Red,” Spuchesi said as one dog sounded off with a slowly phrased deep yodel. “There’s Little Red,” he added as another dog added its own howling aria.

The dogs worked in and out of the scrub. Capturing a few moments of video seemed like the thing to do so I tucked my shotgun under my armpit, retrieved my phone and began filming.